Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

Sirens Will Sound on June 2 in Bulgaria to Honor Hristo Botev and Fallen Heroes
On June 2, 2025, Bulgaria will once again pay tribute to Hristo Botev and all those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom
The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences.
On Saturday, much of Western and Eastern Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny skies in the morning. Central Bulgaria, however, will see rain during the morning hours, which will give way to widespread thundery showers across the country by afternoon, especially impacting Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will blow from the north-northeast, ranging from light to moderate strength. Daytime temperatures will vary between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 20 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will start mostly sunny, but clouds will gather as the day progresses. Winds will be light to moderate, initially coming from the northeast before shifting toward the east-southeast later in the afternoon. Temperatures along the coast will reach highs between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature will be cool, between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.
In the mountainous areas, conditions will be mostly cloudy with rain, particularly over the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will blow moderately from the north-northeast. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs near 13 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters elevation and around 7 degrees at 2,000 meters.
Sunday’s weather will improve, offering mostly sunny conditions across the country. Some isolated showers may occur in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and the mountain regions during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise compared to Saturday.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability
Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38
Thursday's forecast for Bulgaria suggests cloudy skies in the morning
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded the alarm in its latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update
Bulgaria is once again at the top of the European Union’s chart for polluted air, coming in second after Romania
The morning will see mostly sunny conditions in many parts of the country, while significant cloud cover will develop over Northeastern Bulgaria and the southern areas
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe