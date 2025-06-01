Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences.

On Saturday, much of Western and Eastern Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny skies in the morning. Central Bulgaria, however, will see rain during the morning hours, which will give way to widespread thundery showers across the country by afternoon, especially impacting Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will blow from the north-northeast, ranging from light to moderate strength. Daytime temperatures will vary between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 20 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will start mostly sunny, but clouds will gather as the day progresses. Winds will be light to moderate, initially coming from the northeast before shifting toward the east-southeast later in the afternoon. Temperatures along the coast will reach highs between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature will be cool, between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.

In the mountainous areas, conditions will be mostly cloudy with rain, particularly over the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will blow moderately from the north-northeast. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs near 13 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters elevation and around 7 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Sunday’s weather will improve, offering mostly sunny conditions across the country. Some isolated showers may occur in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and the mountain regions during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise compared to Saturday.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

