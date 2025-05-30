Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Roland Garros Doubles Round of 16

Sirens Will Sound on June 2 in Bulgaria to Honor Hristo Botev and Fallen Heroes
On June 2, 2025, Bulgaria will once again pay tribute to Hristo Botev and all those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom
Bulgaria’s leading female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, reached the round of 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career, achieving this milestone in the doubles tournament at Roland Garros alongside Slovak partner Rebecca Sramkova. Their recent victory marked their second win in the competition.
Tomova and Shramkova defeated the Australian-Georgia pairing of Maya Joint and Oksana Kalashnikova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, over a 67-minute match.
The match began strongly for the Bulgarian-Slovak duo. Early in the opening set, Tomova’s precise returns helped them break Joint’s serve, a feat they repeated to establish a 5-2 lead. Tomova then served out the set, closing with an ace after quickly advancing to 40-15.
The second set saw both teams exchanging breaks within the first six games. However, Tomova and Shramkova managed to break Kalashnikova’s serve once more, and Victoria consolidated the advantage by holding serve for a 5-3 lead. This game extended beyond 10 minutes, featuring eight deuces and a saved break point. Facing a fight to stay alive, Joint served at 3-5 but quickly fell behind 15-40. The match concluded when Kalashnikova’s volley went into the net, allowing Tomova and Shramkova to convert their first match point and secure their place in the round of 16.
Across the continent, rhythmic gymnastics has long been a stage for elegance, precision, and fierce competition.
Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev will step back into the ring on August 23
Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) President Georgi Ivanov - "Gonzo" has unveiled a groundbreaking decision that could shake up Bulgarian football
Grigor Dimitrov’s run at Roland Garros came to an abrupt end as injury forced him to retire during his opening match, marking the fourth straight Grand Slam where the Bulgarian star has been sidelined.
A year after his first triumph in the Formula 3 sprint race, Nikola Tsolov claimed a resounding victory in Monaco, this time in the main race
In the latest ATP and WTA rankings, Bulgaria’s top tennis players experienced contrasting fortunes
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe