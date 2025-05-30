Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Roland Garros Doubles Round of 16

Bulgaria’s leading female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, reached the round of 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career, achieving this milestone in the doubles tournament at Roland Garros alongside Slovak partner Rebecca Sramkova. Their recent victory marked their second win in the competition.

Tomova and Shramkova defeated the Australian-Georgia pairing of Maya Joint and Oksana Kalashnikova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, over a 67-minute match.

The match began strongly for the Bulgarian-Slovak duo. Early in the opening set, Tomova’s precise returns helped them break Joint’s serve, a feat they repeated to establish a 5-2 lead. Tomova then served out the set, closing with an ace after quickly advancing to 40-15.

The second set saw both teams exchanging breaks within the first six games. However, Tomova and Shramkova managed to break Kalashnikova’s serve once more, and Victoria consolidated the advantage by holding serve for a 5-3 lead. This game extended beyond 10 minutes, featuring eight deuces and a saved break point. Facing a fight to stay alive, Joint served at 3-5 but quickly fell behind 15-40. The match concluded when Kalashnikova’s volley went into the net, allowing Tomova and Shramkova to convert their first match point and secure their place in the round of 16.