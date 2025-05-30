Bulgarian Parliament Unanimously Backs Resolution on North Macedonia’s EU Accession Process

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Unanimously Backs Resolution on North Macedonia’s EU Accession Process

The Bulgarian National Assembly approved, with an absolute majority of 194 votes in favor, a resolution on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia in its EU accession process. No votes were cast against the resolution and there were no abstentions. Before voting, deputies also adopted three editorial amendments.

The document reaffirms Bulgaria’s full commitment to the European consensus of July 2022 and urges the Republic of North Macedonia to strictly adhere to the agreements already in place. It states explicitly that any attempts within EU structures and formats to renegotiate, bypass, or disregard elements of these agreements will not be accepted. The resolution also calls on EU institutions to keep up their efforts to ensure the rights of Bulgarians and other communities in North Macedonia are respected and protected, including their cultural and historical heritage, language, ancestral memory, and identity.

Furthermore, Bulgaria expects North Macedonia to develop a specific Action Plan to safeguard the rights of minorities and vulnerable groups in line with the 2022 European Consensus. This plan should accompany the Rule of Law Roadmap and be implemented throughout the accession process, containing clear, measurable, and effective measures.

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev welcomed the National Assembly’s decision, thanking it for its active position and noting that this reflects a shared consensus in Bulgarian society concerning North Macedonia and the broader European integration process of the Western Balkans. Georgiev emphasized that while Bulgaria’s diplomatic tone is measured and European in spirit, this does not signify passivity. Bulgaria, he stated, has consistently demonstrated stable and firm policies in the region, particularly regarding its neighbor.

Georgiev underlined that Bulgaria will continue to uphold the 2022 agreement without compromise and that the fulfillment of EU membership criteria by North Macedonia is essential for progress. In response to a question about potential vetoes, Georgiev dismissed the idea of an alternative “Plan B,” stressing that constitutional changes in North Macedonia and meeting EU membership requirements are the only way forward, echoing similar sentiments from European colleagues.

The minister expressed concern about how North Macedonian representatives use loose language and appear to have access to internal EU information. He noted that this issue should be scrutinized by MEPs. Georgiev also reiterated that anyone seeking to be part of the EU must respect European rules and values and that Bulgaria will steadfastly uphold agreements and European law.

Stanislav Balabanov from “There is Such a People” (TISP) also commented, stressing that North Macedonia’s attempts to circumvent Bulgaria’s position through EP lobbying efforts united the entire Bulgarian parliament behind the new resolution. Balabanov argued that North Macedonia must fulfill every agreement it has signed with Bulgaria and warned Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski against his dismissive behavior towards Bulgaria. He cautioned that with this attitude, North Macedonia risks never joining the EU.

Balabanov emphasized that today’s decision sends a clear message to MEPs to stand united with the Bulgarian position and to ensure that North Macedonia’s EU integration cannot move forward until they meet all the necessary obligations. He warned that if Mickoski thinks he can delay constitutional changes until the end of the accession process, he is mistaken - North Macedonia must also address issues such as hate speech and attitudes towards Bulgarians.

In addition, Balabanov touched upon Bulgaria’s eurozone entry, noting that the country meets all criteria and that geopolitical factors like those that influenced Croatia’s experience should not deter Bulgaria. He pointed out that joining the eurozone will reduce inflation and raise incomes in Bulgaria. He also commented on President Radev’s position on the euro referendum, saying that if it were legally feasible, TISP would support it in the National Assembly.

Lastly, Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), stated that the resolution’s adoption demonstrated that the best way to defend the interests of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is to make the Bulgarian position the European one. He noted that the unanimous decision showed broad support across the political spectrum.

Tags: macedonia, Bulgaria, EU

