Istanbul Negotiations in Limbo as Ukraine Seeks Russian Memorandum

World » UKRAINE | May 30, 2025, Friday // 14:48
Bulgaria: Istanbul Negotiations in Limbo as Ukraine Seeks Russian Memorandum

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine is ready for the next round of talks with Russia, but stressed the importance of receiving the promised Russian "memorandum" in advance. During a joint press conference in Kyiv with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 30, Sybiha said Ukraine had already submitted its own proposals for a ceasefire after the recent Istanbul meeting. He noted that Russia had promised to send a draft document ahead of the new meeting and emphasized that the memorandum should be delivered beforehand to ensure constructive discussions. “This was also promised to the American side,” Sybiha said, explaining that providing the document in advance would allow the delegation to be properly prepared for the talks.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that the war in Ukraine was approaching a turning point. At the same press conference in Kyiv, Fidan described the recent Istanbul talks as a fresh step in diplomatic efforts and expressed optimism that the conflict could end within the year. Türkiye views the prisoner swap that followed those discussions as a concrete sign that negotiations can lead to results. Fidan said Russia had signaled readiness to continue negotiations on June 2 and stressed that the exchange of views between the parties in Kyiv could help pave the way for progress. “We believe the next round is possible on the basis of the decisions made in Istanbul,” he stated, adding that Türkiye is committed to supporting fair and lasting peace.

The Ukrainian side insists that it needs to see Russia's draft memorandum before the next meeting. Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on May 29 that Ukraine is ready to participate in the second round of Istanbul talks but wants to receive Russia’s memorandum first. Yermak argued that there was enough time to share the document in advance, noting that four days would be sufficient for both sides to prepare. Ukraine, he stressed, is interested in a meaningful discussion that can move the process forward, rather than stalling on technicalities.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian delegation would be in Istanbul on June 2 for talks but said that Russia’s memorandum would be presented only at the meeting itself. Peskov declined to provide details of Russia’s ceasefire conditions, saying such matters would be discussed privately. He noted that both Ukrainian and Russian draft memorandums would be debated at the second round of discussions.

For Ukraine, the situation underscores the tension between wanting real progress in talks and Russia’s apparent reluctance to share its proposals ahead of time. Ukrainian officials suspect that Russia’s draft memorandum may contain unrealistic demands. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Russia’s delay in handing over the document suggests it is an attempt to drag out the process rather than engage in meaningful dialogue. This sentiment was echoed by Sybiha, who said that while Ukraine remains open to direct talks with Russia, it still awaits Russia’s “promised” draft text.

The prisoner swap agreed upon during the first round of Istanbul talks saw a 1,000-for-1,000 exchange between the two sides. While this was one of the few concrete outcomes, the negotiations themselves were largely inconclusive, with Russia accused of sticking to maximalist demands and sending a delegation of lower-level officials. The next round of talks is expected to include security advisors from the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg.

Sybiha also stated that Ukraine would welcome the participation of President Trump in any future meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He said that this could add a broader dimension to the format of the talks, which currently remain focused on agreeing to a ceasefire framework.

As of now, Russia has yet to deliver its ceasefire memorandum, despite repeated Ukrainian, European, and American calls to do so. Reuters has reported that Russia’s demands for ending the conflict include a written commitment from NATO not to expand further into Eastern Europe, the lifting of some sanctions, and recognition of Ukraine’s neutral status. However, these conditions have not been formally shared with Ukraine or its allies. The wait for the memorandum continues, even as the second round of talks in Istanbul draws near.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Istanbul, talks

Related Articles:

Trump Envoy: NATO's Eastern Expansion on the Table in US-Russia Talks

Keith Kellogg, the Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under President Donald Trump, has indicated that the United States is open to discussing Russia’s longstanding security concerns over NATO’s eastern expansion.

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Russian Intelligence: Serbia Stabbing Us in the Back by Arming Ukraine Through Bulgaria

Russia has accused Serbia of supplying weapons to Ukraine with the assistance of Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 09:33

Explosion in Stavropol Claims Life of Russian Official Who Led Mariupol Assault

An explosion on the night of May 28-29 in Stavropol, Russia, claimed the life of Zaur Gurtsyev

World » Russia | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 12:06

Moscow Sets June 2 Istanbul Talks as Russia Pushes Demands, Plans Oreshnik Deployment in Belarus

Moscow has proposed holding the next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul

World » Ukraine | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 11:06

Zelensky: US Won’t Support Ukraine Withdrawing from Territories It Controls

President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that the United States will not support Ukraine pulling back from the territories it currently controls

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 11:40

Trump’s Patience Runs Thin: Russia Faces Pressure Over Delayed Peace Memo

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg sharply rebuked former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on May 27, condemning his comments that hinted at the threat of World War III as “reckless” and “unfitting of a world power”

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump Envoy: NATO's Eastern Expansion on the Table in US-Russia Talks

Keith Kellogg, the Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under President Donald Trump, has indicated that the United States is open to discussing Russia’s longstanding security concerns over NATO’s eastern expansion.

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Russian Intelligence: Serbia Stabbing Us in the Back by Arming Ukraine Through Bulgaria

Russia has accused Serbia of supplying weapons to Ukraine with the assistance of Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 09:33

Moscow Sets June 2 Istanbul Talks as Russia Pushes Demands, Plans Oreshnik Deployment in Belarus

Moscow has proposed holding the next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul

World » Ukraine | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 11:06

Zelensky: US Won’t Support Ukraine Withdrawing from Territories It Controls

President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that the United States will not support Ukraine pulling back from the territories it currently controls

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 11:40

Trump’s Patience Runs Thin: Russia Faces Pressure Over Delayed Peace Memo

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg sharply rebuked former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on May 27, condemning his comments that hinted at the threat of World War III as “reckless” and “unfitting of a world power”

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Merz Clarifies No New Policy on Ukraine's Use of Western Arms

On May 27, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified that the decision to lift range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine was made months ago, not as a recent change

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria