Istanbul Negotiations in Limbo as Ukraine Seeks Russian Memorandum

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine is ready for the next round of talks with Russia, but stressed the importance of receiving the promised Russian "memorandum" in advance. During a joint press conference in Kyiv with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 30, Sybiha said Ukraine had already submitted its own proposals for a ceasefire after the recent Istanbul meeting. He noted that Russia had promised to send a draft document ahead of the new meeting and emphasized that the memorandum should be delivered beforehand to ensure constructive discussions. “This was also promised to the American side,” Sybiha said, explaining that providing the document in advance would allow the delegation to be properly prepared for the talks.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that the war in Ukraine was approaching a turning point. At the same press conference in Kyiv, Fidan described the recent Istanbul talks as a fresh step in diplomatic efforts and expressed optimism that the conflict could end within the year. Türkiye views the prisoner swap that followed those discussions as a concrete sign that negotiations can lead to results. Fidan said Russia had signaled readiness to continue negotiations on June 2 and stressed that the exchange of views between the parties in Kyiv could help pave the way for progress. “We believe the next round is possible on the basis of the decisions made in Istanbul,” he stated, adding that Türkiye is committed to supporting fair and lasting peace.

The Ukrainian side insists that it needs to see Russia's draft memorandum before the next meeting. Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on May 29 that Ukraine is ready to participate in the second round of Istanbul talks but wants to receive Russia’s memorandum first. Yermak argued that there was enough time to share the document in advance, noting that four days would be sufficient for both sides to prepare. Ukraine, he stressed, is interested in a meaningful discussion that can move the process forward, rather than stalling on technicalities.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian delegation would be in Istanbul on June 2 for talks but said that Russia’s memorandum would be presented only at the meeting itself. Peskov declined to provide details of Russia’s ceasefire conditions, saying such matters would be discussed privately. He noted that both Ukrainian and Russian draft memorandums would be debated at the second round of discussions.

For Ukraine, the situation underscores the tension between wanting real progress in talks and Russia’s apparent reluctance to share its proposals ahead of time. Ukrainian officials suspect that Russia’s draft memorandum may contain unrealistic demands. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Russia’s delay in handing over the document suggests it is an attempt to drag out the process rather than engage in meaningful dialogue. This sentiment was echoed by Sybiha, who said that while Ukraine remains open to direct talks with Russia, it still awaits Russia’s “promised” draft text.

The prisoner swap agreed upon during the first round of Istanbul talks saw a 1,000-for-1,000 exchange between the two sides. While this was one of the few concrete outcomes, the negotiations themselves were largely inconclusive, with Russia accused of sticking to maximalist demands and sending a delegation of lower-level officials. The next round of talks is expected to include security advisors from the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg.

Sybiha also stated that Ukraine would welcome the participation of President Trump in any future meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He said that this could add a broader dimension to the format of the talks, which currently remain focused on agreeing to a ceasefire framework.

As of now, Russia has yet to deliver its ceasefire memorandum, despite repeated Ukrainian, European, and American calls to do so. Reuters has reported that Russia’s demands for ending the conflict include a written commitment from NATO not to expand further into Eastern Europe, the lifting of some sanctions, and recognition of Ukraine’s neutral status. However, these conditions have not been formally shared with Ukraine or its allies. The wait for the memorandum continues, even as the second round of talks in Istanbul draws near.