Trump Envoy: NATO's Eastern Expansion on the Table in US-Russia Talks

Keith Kellogg, the Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia under President Donald Trump, has indicated that the United States is open to discussing Russia’s longstanding security concerns over NATO’s eastern expansion. Speaking to ABC News, Kellogg acknowledged that Russia’s demands for guarantees on this issue are legitimate and could be part of the framework for a potential peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In the interview, Kellogg confirmed that if Moscow insists on NATO halting its expansion into Eastern Europe as a precondition for ending the war, Trump would be willing to promise not to push for NATO membership for countries like Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. According to him, such concerns are central to Russia’s position, and Washington recognises that they must be addressed to achieve a broader settlement. He also stated that the question of Ukraine joining NATO is not currently on the agenda, and several other NATO countries share this view.

Kellogg remarked that the expansion of the alliance was a key factor for Russia in the conflict, and he considered it a “fair” concern. Any agreement to limit NATO’s reach would ultimately be determined by the US President, he said, with direct negotiations likely to involve not only Trump and Vladimir Putin but also Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reaffirming this stance, Kellogg noted that the alliance’s expansion has long been portrayed by Moscow as a threat, especially in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and the full-scale war that began in 2022. Despite Ukraine’s application to join NATO in September 2022, a consensus on its accession has not been reached among the alliance’s 32 members.

Meanwhile, at the UN Security Council, John Kelley, Acting US Alternate Representative, warned that if Russia persists in its aggression, the US may withdraw from peace initiatives altogether. Speaking at the session, Kelley underscored that Washington is prepared for genuine and constructive talks to end the war. However, he cautioned that continued obstruction by Moscow could force the US to reconsider its involvement.

Kelley stressed that a real peace process requires honest dialogue and called for both Russia and Ukraine to commit to pursuing peace. If Russia refuses to engage sincerely, he said, the US will not see its withdrawal as abandoning its principles or allies, but rather as acknowledging that Russia is not genuinely interested in ending the war.

Echoing this line, Kelley reiterated that President Trump’s administration still believes in engaging with Russia, including through possible peace initiatives. He warned that the current offer on the table is likely the best possible outcome for Russia, urging Putin to seize the opportunity to end the conflict.

Earlier, other senior US officials had expressed similar views. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy for the Middle East, reportedly issued an ultimatum to both Ukraine and Russia, stating that without progress, the US would pull back from peace efforts. Vice President JD Vance also described Russia’s demands during the talks as excessive and said the US would step away if it became clear that Moscow was not negotiating in good faith.

Against this backdrop, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reaffirmed that Ukraine’s eventual accession to the alliance remains an irreversible decision, although it would not be part of any near-term peace deal. Czech President Petr Pavel also expressed scepticism that Ukraine would join NATO soon, citing concerns linked to Trump’s stance.

Throughout these discussions, Ukraine’s leadership has remained clear on its position. In March, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha firmly rejected any restrictions on Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO or EU membership as part of a peace agreement.