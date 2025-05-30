Transition to Digital Employment Books Begins in Bulgaria
From June 1, 2025, Bulgaria will fully transition to electronic employment record books. The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has advised employees to keep their current paper employment record books until they retire, as these documents will still be valid for verifying employment history.
The new digital employment records will be stored in the Employment Register, which is managed by the National Revenue Agency (NRA). Starting on this date, all employment-related information will be registered and maintained exclusively in digital format.
Employers have until June 1, 2026, to update the paper employment record books, ensuring they are properly filled out and signed to confirm the length of service. Once this is done, the paper record books must be returned to employees.
It should be noted that, as part of the transition process, the NRA’s electronic portal will experience temporary service interruptions on May 30 and 31, 2025. These disruptions will affect the submission of notifications and the authorization of employment contracts.
