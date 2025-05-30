Transition to Digital Employment Books Begins in Bulgaria

Society | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:40
Bulgaria: Transition to Digital Employment Books Begins in Bulgaria

From June 1, 2025, Bulgaria will fully transition to electronic employment record books. The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has advised employees to keep their current paper employment record books until they retire, as these documents will still be valid for verifying employment history.

The new digital employment records will be stored in the Employment Register, which is managed by the National Revenue Agency (NRA). Starting on this date, all employment-related information will be registered and maintained exclusively in digital format.

Employers have until June 1, 2026, to update the paper employment record books, ensuring they are properly filled out and signed to confirm the length of service. Once this is done, the paper record books must be returned to employees.

It should be noted that, as part of the transition process, the NRA’s electronic portal will experience temporary service interruptions on May 30 and 31, 2025. These disruptions will affect the submission of notifications and the authorization of employment contracts.

More from Society

Sofia Shines a Light on the National Theater with Fully Renewed Lighting

The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater.

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 11:34

Sofia to Compensate Public Transport Users After Protest Disruptions

Sofia public transport users with active travel cards during the protests from May 14 to 19 will see their cards automatically extended by six days

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 10:54

Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences

Society » Environment | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Over 3 Million Metro Trips Recorded Amid Surface Transport Strike in Sofia

More than three million trips were recorded on Sofia’s metro system during the recent strike affecting surface public transport

Society | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:25

Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30

Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 17:14

Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days

Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
