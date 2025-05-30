Bulgaria's Borissov Rules Out Leading Government After Eurozone Convergence Report

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov Rules Out Leading Government After Eurozone Convergence Report

GERB leader Boyko Borissov firmly rejected the possibility of taking the helm of the government again following the convergence report. He insisted that any reformatting of the cabinet would be absurd at this point, describing the situation as one he is closely observing but unwilling to directly intervene in for now.

I could return to the head of the Council of Ministers through the grand entrance, but that would only happen after elections,Borissov told reporters. He stressed that despite the efforts he’s made within the party, holding it “hostage” to push the country toward the eurozone, there has been no gratitude from the current coalition partners, and even basic respect has been absent. Nevertheless, he made it clear that he would not support the idea of reshaping the existing government framework.

Borissov also took aim at President Rumen Radev, suggesting that the president’s criticisms of the cabinet and the ruling majority stem from his own lack of accomplishments. “Radev has no real success to point to. We brought the country into Schengen and we will get it into the eurozone. What has he done in the past ten years? A contract with Botas, which left us tied up for 6 billion,” Borissov commented, dismissing the president’s standing to critique the ruling coalition.

Regarding the composition of the governing majority, Borissov underlined that it consists of GERB, BSP, and TISP with Peevski's “New Beginning” providing support on key issues. He flatly denied that DPS – New Beginning was part of the formal governing format. The GERB leader said that the combined support of the three parties provides the majority’s foundation.

Addressing the Botas contract, Borissov questioned how Bulgaria would make use of the agreement under current circumstances. He argued that with the financially struggling Bulgargaz, there were no viable options for using the contracted capacity, nor were there takers for the gas transport services.

On the departure of Plamen Tonchev from the State Agency for National Security (SANS) to become the head of the Commission on Dossiers, Borissov said it was entirely Tonchev’s decision. He explained that when he was previously accused by WCC-DB of keeping Tonchev in the services, there were no questions raised. Now, with Tonchev moving on, he said the decision had been left to him. Borissov added that he had not seen the reports circulating about Tonchev’s son.

Tonchev’s move to head the Commission on Dossiers came with the backing of GERB, BSP, TISP, and DPS – New Beginning. He has not publicly spoken about his reasons for leaving SANS.

Borissov also spoke on the issue of relations with North Macedonia, noting that he had discussed the matter with Antonio Costa and Manfred Weber. He pointed out that provocations - such as cultural clubs and minority issues, and the failure to register Bulgarians in North Macedonia’s Constitution - are counterproductive. Bulgaria has already issued over 100,000 passports to Macedonian citizens. The parliament has reaffirmed the Good Neighbor Agreement through a declaration, Borissov noted, highlighting the importance of maintaining the fundamental agreement that defines modern relations between the two countries.

Tags: Borissov, euro, Bulgaria

