World » UKRAINE | May 30, 2025, Friday // 09:33
Russia has accused Serbia of supplying weapons to Ukraine with the assistance of Bulgaria, alleging that Serbian arms producers are effectively "stabbing Russia in the back." This accusation was made public through a statement released by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), which states that Serbia is sending ammunition to Ukraine despite Belgrade's proclaimed neutrality. The Intelligence says that this involves "hundreds of thousands of shells for multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) and howitzers, as well as a million rounds of small arms ammunition."

The SVR claims these shipments are disguised with fake end-user certificates and routed through third countries like the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria. In the words of the SVR, "It is unlikely that such supplies can be justified on 'humanitarian grounds'. Their only clear purpose is to kill and maim Russian servicemen and civilians in Russia." The statement goes further, naming Serbian defense companies allegedly involved in this arms trade.

According to the SVR, the Serbian arms producers and their backers seem to have forgotten who their real friends and enemies are, motivated instead by profit from the bloodshed of Slavic peoples. The SVR reminded the Serbs that Russia has historically supported them in their most challenging times.

Back in June 2024, the Financial Times reported that Serbia's arms exports to Ukraine, carried out through third-party countries, were valued at around 800 million euros. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic did not deny these reports, acknowledging the figure as "generally accurate" and describing these arms deals as part of Serbia's economic recovery. He emphasized that Serbia does not sell directly to Ukraine or Russia but has existing contracts with countries like the United States, Spain, and the Czech Republic, leaving the final destination of the shipments beyond Serbian control.

Earlier in 2025, President Vucic attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow marking 80 years since the end of World War II. However, his flight had to make an emergency landing in Baku on the way, after Russia's air defense systems repelled a major drone attack by Ukraine that day. Even before this trip, Lithuania and Latvia had already barred Vucic's plane from crossing their airspace.

Tags: Bulgaria, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine

