Bulgaria's President on the Euro: Authorities Afraid to Hear the People, Warns of Arrogance

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:38
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticized attempts to blame him for promulgating the law on the euro, calling them “weak, flat manipulations.” He stated there are no specific dates in the law, only conditions and procedures. The comment was made in Belogradchik during the official celebration of the 175th anniversary of the uprising against Ottoman rule in Northwestern Bulgaria.

The president emphasized that no one could have known a year ago the government would request an extraordinary convergence report without any real information campaign, no risk assessment, no measures, no readiness from the authorities, no procedures and no financial buffers.

Radev pointed out that the celebration is about the Belogradchik uprising, a stand against lawlessness, but sadly, 175 years later, Bulgarians are facing the same issues - authorities refusing to hear the voice of the people, afraid to consult them.

He accused Borissov, Peevski and the government of trying to shift the topic by claiming inflation is under the required threshold and presenting the euro introduction process as something for which people have no say. In his words, this is “demonstrative arrogance,” and they should be aware of the consequences.

On the reshuffles in the National Security Agency (SANS), Radev said these are a crude attack on democracy. He believes it’s being done with immense pressure, aiming to control the agency – using it both to cover up thefts and abuses, and as a weapon against anyone who is inconvenient. He sees a clear consolidation of such forces already taking place.

Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, euro

