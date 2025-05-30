Ex-PM Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha: Euro Adoption Will Strengthen Bulgaria

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:12
Bulgaria: Ex-PM Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha: Euro Adoption Will Strengthen Bulgaria

Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Tsar Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, expressed confidence that adopting the euro will be beneficial for everyone, despite understandable concerns. He reminded that the commitment to adopt the euro is part of the treaty Bulgaria signed two decades ago when joining the European Union.

Speaking to BNT, Saxe-Coburg-Gotha acknowledged the fears and hesitation among Bulgarians, but said they were not justified by past experience. Drawing on his own observations of the transition to the euro in Italy and Spain, he emphasized that nothing tragic occurred there. Rather, these countries became more integrated into Europe, which is crucial now in challenging times.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha stressed that he had personally witnessed the adoption of the euro in these European countries, and he saw no negative consequences. He also noted that joining the eurozone was already set in motion with Bulgaria’s EU accession treaty.

He concluded that while new developments often create unease, there is no reason to expect any harm from adopting the euro in Bulgaria. Instead, he believes it will bring greater integration and collective benefit for the country.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Simeon

Related Articles:

Sirens Will Sound on June 2 in Bulgaria to Honor Hristo Botev and Fallen Heroes

On June 2, 2025, Bulgaria will once again pay tribute to Hristo Botev and all those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom

Society » Culture | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Preventing Unjustified Price Hikes in Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro

If a product currently costs 10 leva, after the switch to the euro, using the fixed rate of 1.95583, the price will convert to approximately 5.11 euros

Business » Finance | June 1, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Economist Cautions Bulgaria Against Joining Eurozone Too Soon: Inflation, Debt, and Fiscal Instability Ahead

Economist Stoyan Panchev from the Expert Club for Economics and Politics has voiced strong reservations about Bulgaria’s planned entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 10:29

Former Presidential Advisor Sounds Dire Warning: 'A Coordinated Attack on the Euro Is Underway in Bulgaria'

Krum Zarkov, former presidential advisor on legal matters and ex-acting Minister of Justice, warned on bTV that some sort of attack on the euro is underway

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:27

Brother of Bulgarian Crypto Queen Ruja Ignatova Opens Up: 'I’m Ashamed of My Past, I Don’t Want to Hear About Her'

Konstantin Ignatov, brother of the infamous crypto queen Ruja Ignatova, opened up about his troubled past and complicated feelings toward his sister

Crime | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences

Society » Environment | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Thousands Protest in Bulgaria Over Plans to Replace Lev with Euro, Marches Held Nationwide (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets at noon, joining a nationwide protest to defend the Bulgarian currency - the lev

Politics | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 15:37

Former Presidential Advisor Sounds Dire Warning: 'A Coordinated Attack on the Euro Is Underway in Bulgaria'

Krum Zarkov, former presidential advisor on legal matters and ex-acting Minister of Justice, warned on bTV that some sort of attack on the euro is underway

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:27

'We Want Our Leva': Anti-Euro Demonstrations Planned for Tomorrow in 108 Locations Across Bulgaria and Abroad

A nationwide civil protest under the slogan "We want our leva, we want our referendum" is set to take place tomorrow, May 31st, in 108 locations across Bulgaria

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:36

Bulgarian Parliament Unanimously Backs Resolution on North Macedonia’s EU Accession Process

The Bulgarian National Assembly approved, with an absolute majority of 194 votes in favor, a resolution on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia in its EU accession process

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Bulgaria: Calls to Present Prices in Leva and Euros as Euro Adoption Debate Continues

In just a week's time, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova expects the tension surrounding Bulgaria’s planned euro adoption to ease

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 14:39

Bulgaria's Borissov Rules Out Leading Government After Eurozone Convergence Report

GERB leader Boyko Borissov firmly rejected the possibility of taking the helm of the government again following the convergence report

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria