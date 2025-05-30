Ex-PM Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha: Euro Adoption Will Strengthen Bulgaria

Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Tsar Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, expressed confidence that adopting the euro will be beneficial for everyone, despite understandable concerns. He reminded that the commitment to adopt the euro is part of the treaty Bulgaria signed two decades ago when joining the European Union.

Speaking to BNT, Saxe-Coburg-Gotha acknowledged the fears and hesitation among Bulgarians, but said they were not justified by past experience. Drawing on his own observations of the transition to the euro in Italy and Spain, he emphasized that nothing tragic occurred there. Rather, these countries became more integrated into Europe, which is crucial now in challenging times.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha stressed that he had personally witnessed the adoption of the euro in these European countries, and he saw no negative consequences. He also noted that joining the eurozone was already set in motion with Bulgaria’s EU accession treaty.

He concluded that while new developments often create unease, there is no reason to expect any harm from adopting the euro in Bulgaria. Instead, he believes it will bring greater integration and collective benefit for the country.