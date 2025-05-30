Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 17:14
Bulgaria: Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30

Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability, with cumulus clouds bringing rain showers, thunder and even hail in the Eastern parts of the country. The wind is expected to be light to moderate, coming from the north and northwest. Temperatures will peak between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius, while in Sofia they will hover around 17 to 18 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be unsettled. There will be cumulus clouds bringing rain showers and thunder. A gentle to moderate wind will blow from the north and northeast, with temperatures reaching 19 to 21 degrees Celsius. Sea temperatures will range from 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, while the sea state will be moderate, with waves of 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the forecast indicates cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms. The wind will be moderate to strong from the north, keeping temperatures at about 11 degrees Celsius at 1,200 metres, and around 4 degrees Celsius at 2,000 metres.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

