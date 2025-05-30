North Macedonia’s PM Slams Bulgarian MEPs, Pushes for Recognition of Macedonian Heritage

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski launched another pointed critique of Bulgaria, challenging the country’s stance within the European Union’s Negotiating Framework and accusing Bulgarian MEPs of behaving like they were from the Middle Ages, according to BGNES. He declared that he would not give in “even a millimeter” on his government’s positions.

Mickoski underscored that the previous government had accepted the constitutional amendment tied to the “French proposal,” but the current administration’s priority was to navigate the process without conceding to any new demands. In his words, he would not take even a single step back until there was tangible progress in ensuring that the Macedonian identity was recognized within the framework of the constitutional changes.

He pointed out that in Bulgaria, a committee representing Roma, Turkish, and Armenian minorities exists, yet Macedonians have not been given representation, despite winning 14 cases at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. He insisted that until there is a Macedonian in that committee, he would not budge.

Mickoski’s remarks were met with applause in parliament, particularly from members of his VMRO-DPMNE party. He also revealed that Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski was scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while in the United States to commemorate the anniversary of the Dayton Agreement.

The Prime Minister urged the opposition to join the ruling coalition in lobbying MEPs to adopt the country report, which explicitly references the Macedonian identity and language. He said that crafting a strategic approach was essential to ensure that North Macedonia reaches the finish line in this process, rather than just showing up at the start.

Mickoski argued that given Bulgaria’s foreign minister had suggested this is only the beginning of Bulgarian demands, North Macedonia had to look ahead and prepare for future challenges. In his view, Bulgaria’s statements make it clear that further demands could follow.

The first test, according to Mickoski, is for EU member states to adopt a document on minority rights that was prepared by North Macedonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. The reaction of Bulgaria to this document will be critical, he said.

He also highlighted the upcoming report from rapporteur Thomas Weitz, to be presented to the European Parliament on Wednesday, which will include mention of the unique centuries-old Macedonian identity and language, separate from Bulgaria’s claims and recognized beyond 1945. Mickoski said it was crucial to see how Bulgarian MEPs would behave in response to this, adding that he did not expect pro-European behavior from them but rather attitudes reminiscent of the Middle Ages.

For the first time, he stressed, the European Parliament would be asked to adopt a report that formally acknowledges the distinct Macedonian identity and language, separate from the territory of the state and encompassing Macedonians worldwide. The vote on this report is slated for July, and Mickoski called on the opposition to work alongside the government to secure its adoption.