Bulgaria Leads Regional Effort on Vertical Gas Corridor, Delivering New Gas Supply Routes

The Vertical Gas Corridor is projected to be completed by mid-2026, with over 450 workers currently engaged on the project, according to a statement from Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazov highlighted the corridor as a critical energy initiative that will ensure long-term energy security and independence in both supply and transmission for Central and Southeastern European countries.

The first phase of the project aims to increase gas transmission capacity from Greece to Bulgaria by 50%, reaching 3.6 billion cubic meters annually, and includes provisions for reverse flow. The second phase is planned to double this capacity towards Romania, targeting up to 10 billion cubic meters per year. The Bulgarian section of the corridor consists of three main segments: Kulata-Kresna, Piperevo-Pernik, and Rupcha-Vetrino.

During an official inspection in Mikrevo village, Strumyani municipality, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reported progress exceeding expectations: nearly 40 kilometers of cleared land, 15 kilometers of welded pipeline, and 3 kilometers already installed underground. He was joined by Prime Minister Zhelyazov, Bulgartransgaz leadership, and representatives from seven partner countries, including Greece, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Minister Stankov stressed the corridor’s significance as a symbol of European solidarity and partnership, noting it also facilitates technology transfer and corporate cooperation in pipeline construction. The inspection event drew participation from Greece’s Minister of Ecology, diplomats from the partner nations, and US diplomatic representatives, signaling the broad international backing for the project.

Prime Minister Zhelyazov underscored the political symbolism of the inspection, emphasizing that the collaboration among allies reflects a shared commitment to diversifying gas supply routes and transmission networks. He highlighted that the corridor offers the region new opportunities beyond traditional ideas of sovereignty and competitiveness.

Bulgartransgaz Executive Director Vladimir Malinov praised the unity among the seven countries and operators, stating that despite the complexity of the endeavor, they have successfully aligned around a common goal to secure affordable natural gas supplies for Bulgarian business and the broader market. He added that the project’s international support stems from its regional importance and its role in providing Moldova and Ukraine alternative LNG supplies after Russia’s pipeline cuts.

Malinov pointed out that the current construction is just the first phase, but upon completion, the corridor will significantly enhance energy security for the entire region.

Kalin Peshov, Chairman of Glavbolgarstroy, responsible for construction, noted the technical challenges involved, including five crossings under the Struma River, twelve under railway lines, and three beneath highways. He confirmed that 450 workers are on-site and detailed the international nature of the project’s equipment: German cameras, American automation, Italian electronic systems, Turkish cranes, and Greek barriers.

Peshov assured that the project remains on schedule, within budget, and is being executed with strict quality standards.

The US Embassy in Sofia congratulated Bulgaria, Greece, and the partner countries on the official start of the Vertical Gas Corridor construction. Chargé McDowell and US Embassy Athens Chargé Olson expressed pride in supporting a project that brings new natural gas sources to Southeast Europe, strengthening the region’s energy security and diversification efforts, while fostering a more prosperous future for all involved.