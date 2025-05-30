Bulgaria Leads Regional Effort on Vertical Gas Corridor, Delivering New Gas Supply Routes

Business » ENERGY | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 15:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Leads Regional Effort on Vertical Gas Corridor, Delivering New Gas Supply Routes

The Vertical Gas Corridor is projected to be completed by mid-2026, with over 450 workers currently engaged on the project, according to a statement from Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazov highlighted the corridor as a critical energy initiative that will ensure long-term energy security and independence in both supply and transmission for Central and Southeastern European countries.

The first phase of the project aims to increase gas transmission capacity from Greece to Bulgaria by 50%, reaching 3.6 billion cubic meters annually, and includes provisions for reverse flow. The second phase is planned to double this capacity towards Romania, targeting up to 10 billion cubic meters per year. The Bulgarian section of the corridor consists of three main segments: Kulata-Kresna, Piperevo-Pernik, and Rupcha-Vetrino.

During an official inspection in Mikrevo village, Strumyani municipality, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reported progress exceeding expectations: nearly 40 kilometers of cleared land, 15 kilometers of welded pipeline, and 3 kilometers already installed underground. He was joined by Prime Minister Zhelyazov, Bulgartransgaz leadership, and representatives from seven partner countries, including Greece, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Minister Stankov stressed the corridor’s significance as a symbol of European solidarity and partnership, noting it also facilitates technology transfer and corporate cooperation in pipeline construction. The inspection event drew participation from Greece’s Minister of Ecology, diplomats from the partner nations, and US diplomatic representatives, signaling the broad international backing for the project.

Prime Minister Zhelyazov underscored the political symbolism of the inspection, emphasizing that the collaboration among allies reflects a shared commitment to diversifying gas supply routes and transmission networks. He highlighted that the corridor offers the region new opportunities beyond traditional ideas of sovereignty and competitiveness.

Bulgartransgaz Executive Director Vladimir Malinov praised the unity among the seven countries and operators, stating that despite the complexity of the endeavor, they have successfully aligned around a common goal to secure affordable natural gas supplies for Bulgarian business and the broader market. He added that the project’s international support stems from its regional importance and its role in providing Moldova and Ukraine alternative LNG supplies after Russia’s pipeline cuts.

Malinov pointed out that the current construction is just the first phase, but upon completion, the corridor will significantly enhance energy security for the entire region.

Kalin Peshov, Chairman of Glavbolgarstroy, responsible for construction, noted the technical challenges involved, including five crossings under the Struma River, twelve under railway lines, and three beneath highways. He confirmed that 450 workers are on-site and detailed the international nature of the project’s equipment: German cameras, American automation, Italian electronic systems, Turkish cranes, and Greek barriers.

Peshov assured that the project remains on schedule, within budget, and is being executed with strict quality standards.

The US Embassy in Sofia congratulated Bulgaria, Greece, and the partner countries on the official start of the Vertical Gas Corridor construction. Chargé McDowell and US Embassy Athens Chargé Olson expressed pride in supporting a project that brings new natural gas sources to Southeast Europe, strengthening the region’s energy security and diversification efforts, while fostering a more prosperous future for all involved.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vertical, gas, Bulgaria, corridor

Related Articles:

Serbian Patriarchate Accuses Bulgaria of Genocide in 'Vardar Serbia' and Kosovo

The Patriarchate in Belgrade has accused Bulgaria of genocide against the Serbs in "Vardar Serbia", pointing to the systematic extermination of entire Serbian families with the aim of eradicating the Serbian national spirit

World » Southeast Europe | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Regulators Launch Measures to Prevent Speculation and Protect Consumers During Euro Introduction

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the Commission for Competition Protection (CCP) are joining forces to prevent an unjustified increase in the prices of goods and services during the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Coface: Bankruptcies Rise in Central and Eastern Europe - Bulgaria Sees a Decline

The global credit insurer Cofas has released its annual insolvency report for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Business | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria and Hungary Strengthen Economic Ties

Minister of Economy and Industry Peter Dilov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó have reached an agreement to enhance trade and economic ties between Bulgaria and Hungary

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:05

Russian Intelligence: Serbia Stabbing Us in the Back by Arming Ukraine Through Bulgaria

Russia has accused Serbia of supplying weapons to Ukraine with the assistance of Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:00

Bulgaria's President on the Euro: Rumen Radev: Authorities Afraid to Hear the People, Warns of Arrogance

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticized attempts to blame him for promulgating the law on the euro, calling them “weak, flat manipulations”

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 07:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Why Bulgaria Is Paying Millions for Unused Gas: The Controversial Botas Deal

The contract signed between the Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz and Turkey’s Botas has come under heavy scrutiny amid claims that it is severely disadvantageous for Bulgaria

Business » Energy | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 11:11

Greece Launches Hydrogen Pipeline Project to Bulgaria as Part of EU Energy Corridor

Greece has taken its first concrete step toward building a hydrogen corridor to Central Europe, with the national gas transmission operator DESFA launching a tender for the development of a new pipeline project

Business » Energy | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 08:19

Bulgaria Pays High Price for Botas Gas Deal, Bulgargaz Financial Struggles Intensify - Energy Minister

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov sharply criticized the contract Bulgaria signed with the Turkish gas company Botas

Business » Energy | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Westinghouse Strengthens Bulgarian Partnerships for Nuclear Power Expansion at Kozloduy

Westinghouse Electric Company has strengthened its Bulgarian supply chain for the Kozloduy AP1000® project, signing memoranda of understanding with seven Bulgarian companie

Business » Energy | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:14

EBRD Backs Bulgarian Power Grid Upgrade with €50 Million Bond Investment

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested €50 million in the first bond issuance by Bulgaria's Eastern Europe Electric Company (EEEC)

Business » Energy | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 10:41

Bulgaria Becomes Largest Importer as Turkey’s Gas Exports Soar

Turkey has significantly increased its natural gas exports, with a notable surge driven by the development of the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea

Business » Energy | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria