Over 3 Million Metro Trips Recorded Amid Surface Transport Strike in Sofia

More than three million trips were recorded on Sofia’s metro system during the recent strike affecting surface public transport. According to Nikolay Naydenov, executive director of "Metropolitan," this surge confirms that the metro is proving to be an eco-friendly and convenient option for getting around the city.

Naydenov also shared updates on the ongoing metro expansion, noting that the tender process for the extension to Studentski Grad has been completed, with the appeal period currently underway. The conceptual design for this section is expected within 18 months. Once finished, the new extension is anticipated to boost monthly passenger numbers by over a million.

He emphasized that construction on other metro infrastructure projects is proceeding on schedule, with no delays reported. Additionally, the Sofia Municipality has allocated funding to support expropriation procedures necessary for the metro’s development.

In terms of safety, Naydenov confirmed that in cooperation with the Sofia Municipality, video surveillance cameras have been installed at the underpass of the "Gorna Banya" metro station following an attack earlier this year. He explained that station managers regularly monitor the premises and, if required, alert law enforcement or rapid response officers when passengers need assistance.

However, Naydenov acknowledged an increase in rule violations within the metro system, prompting discussions on whether having only one staff member per station remains sufficient to ensure order and safety.