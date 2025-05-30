Over 3 Million Metro Trips Recorded Amid Surface Transport Strike in Sofia

Society | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:25
Bulgaria: Over 3 Million Metro Trips Recorded Amid Surface Transport Strike in Sofia Photo: Stella Ivanova

More than three million trips were recorded on Sofia’s metro system during the recent strike affecting surface public transport. According to Nikolay Naydenov, executive director of "Metropolitan," this surge confirms that the metro is proving to be an eco-friendly and convenient option for getting around the city.

Naydenov also shared updates on the ongoing metro expansion, noting that the tender process for the extension to Studentski Grad has been completed, with the appeal period currently underway. The conceptual design for this section is expected within 18 months. Once finished, the new extension is anticipated to boost monthly passenger numbers by over a million.

He emphasized that construction on other metro infrastructure projects is proceeding on schedule, with no delays reported. Additionally, the Sofia Municipality has allocated funding to support expropriation procedures necessary for the metro’s development.

In terms of safety, Naydenov confirmed that in cooperation with the Sofia Municipality, video surveillance cameras have been installed at the underpass of the "Gorna Banya" metro station following an attack earlier this year. He explained that station managers regularly monitor the premises and, if required, alert law enforcement or rapid response officers when passengers need assistance.

However, Naydenov acknowledged an increase in rule violations within the metro system, prompting discussions on whether having only one staff member per station remains sufficient to ensure order and safety.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: metro, sofia, transport

Related Articles:

Sofia Shines a Light on the National Theater with Fully Renewed Lighting

The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater.

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 11:34

Sofia to Compensate Public Transport Users After Protest Disruptions

Sofia public transport users with active travel cards during the protests from May 14 to 19 will see their cards automatically extended by six days

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 10:54

Vitosha's Summer Season Kicks Off This Weekend: Lifts, Cycling, and Family Fun Await

The summer season on Vitosha Mountain will kick off on May 31st, with two lifts ready to welcome tourists and cyclists to the trails above Sofia

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:55

Sofia City Bus Collides with Car at Major Intersection, Leaving Elderly Man Dead (VIDEO)

A collision between a bus from the Sofia City Transport Company and a car took place early this morning at the intersection of Slivnitsa and Dr. Petar Dertliev boulevards in Sofia

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 14:05

Water Outage Hits Lozen and Surrounding Areas Today

A malfunction in the street water supply system near the Lozen Residential Park has led to a 12-hour suspension of water service today

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 11:05

Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics

Since Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area, noticeable changes have been reported in the transport and logistics sector

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 12:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Shines a Light on the National Theater with Fully Renewed Lighting

The Sofia Municipality has completed the full replacement of the aging lighting installations around the National Theater.

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 11:34

Sofia to Compensate Public Transport Users After Protest Disruptions

Sofia public transport users with active travel cards during the protests from May 14 to 19 will see their cards automatically extended by six days

Society | May 31, 2025, Saturday // 10:54

Bulgaria Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Thunderstorms Expected

The weekend weather in Bulgaria will show a mix of sun and rain, with notable regional differences

Society » Environment | May 30, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Transition to Digital Employment Books Begins in Bulgaria

From June 1, 2025, Bulgaria will fully transition to electronic employment record books

Society | May 30, 2025, Friday // 10:40

Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30

Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 17:14

Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days

Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria