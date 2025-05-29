'Revival' Urges Bulgarian Parliament to Unite Against Repressions of Bulgarians in North Macedonia

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 14:07
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Urges Bulgarian Parliament to Unite Against Repressions of Bulgarians in North Macedonia The leader of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov

The leader of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, called on the Bulgarian parliament to adopt a joint declaration addressing the ongoing repression of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia. Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, Kostadinov stressed that violence against Bulgarians in Macedonia is escalating, taking many forms, with institutional harassment being particularly severe. Last week, he urged Bulgarian MEPs, the government, and parliament to respond decisively to the pressure and mistreatment of Bulgarian communities across the border.

During yesterday’s parliamentary session, Kostadinov took to the rostrum to highlight the rising wave of crackdowns targeting members of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia, pointing to the indictment of Dragi Karov - a well-known advocate for preserving Bulgarian cultural and historical identity in the region - as a prime example. He criticized the government in Skopje, led by PM Mickoski, for acting with "enormous impudence and self-confidence," especially at a time when North Macedonia awaits a favorable assessment on its EU accession progress report. Kostadinov insisted that instead of provoking tensions and conflicts, the Macedonian authorities should take the opposite approach.

Following his speech, Kostadinov revealed that a draft declaration on the issue was submitted to the National Assembly secretariat. To his surprise, there appears to be a positive reception toward adopting this statement as a unified voice of the Bulgarian National Assembly. Kostadinov emphasized that this matter should transcend party politics, asserting that the Assembly must collectively express its stance on the situation in North Macedonia. He expressed hope for a response by the end of the day and for the declaration to be passed with broad consensus.

He further noted that the declaration could be approved without a vote from an external committee. Kostadinov announced plans to engage with other political parties to seek their understanding and support. He concluded by underscoring the need for unity outside of parliamentary divides: "Outside of parliament, we should all be Bulgarians."

