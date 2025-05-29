Bulgaria’s Pride: Pulev to Face Hunter for WBA Heavyweight Crown This August

Sports | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 13:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Pride: Pulev to Face Hunter for WBA Heavyweight Crown This August

Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev will step back into the ring on August 23, squaring off against American Michael Hunter in a bout for the regular WBA heavyweight title. This was confirmed after boxing promoter Don King secured the rights to organize the fight with a winning bid of $1.1 million, as reported by Yahoo.com and Boxingscene.com.

The exact location of the fight remains undecided, with Las Vegas, Ohio, and Florida being considered. The fight, scheduled just days after King’s 94th birthday on August 20, will be a 12-round showdown.

Under the terms of the auction, Pulev, known as “The Cobra,” will take home 75% of the purse - $825,000 - while Hunter will pocket the remaining 25%, or $275,000. Hunter, 36, holds a record of 24 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws, with 17 knockouts. His only defeat came against Oleksandr Usyk in 2017, while his draws were with Alexander Povetkin and Jerry Forrest. His most recent appearance in the ring was a win over Christian Larrondo Garcia in December of last year.

Meanwhile, Pulev, 44, boasts a professional record of 32 victories and 3 losses, his defeats coming at the hands of Vladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua, and Derek Chisora. In his last fight, he captured the regular WBA title by defeating Mahmoud Charr in front of a packed Arena 8888 in Sofia.

Should Pulev emerge victorious in his bout with Hunter, he could find himself matched up against the winner of the WBA interim title fight between Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni on June 7. This title bout must be held by December 31.

Tags: Bulgaria, Pulev, boxing

