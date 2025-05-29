Europe’s Largest Grocery Store Chain Now Shows Prices in Both Lev and Euro in Bulgaria

Business | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 15:15
Bulgaria: Europe’s Largest Grocery Store Chain Now Shows Prices in Both Lev and Euro in Bulgaria

Lidl Bulgaria will start showing product prices in both Bulgarian levs (BGN) and euros (EUR) from June 2 in all 137 of its stores across the country. This move is part of the company’s preparations for Bulgaria’s possible entry into the eurozone and aims to help customers become familiar with the new currency. Although the official dual pricing will only be required one month after Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area is confirmed, Lidl is taking early action to support this transition.

The company says this step is part of its commitment to transparency and building trust. “It is important for us to make things easier for our customers so they can smoothly adapt to the upcoming changes,Lidl Bulgaria said. The company noted that getting its systems ready for this change was a significant effort, involving over 80 systems and around 350 employees.

Until the euro is officially introduced in Bulgaria, payments at Lidl stores will continue to be made in Bulgarian levs. Customers are informed of this through clear signs placed throughout the stores, while prices in euros are calculated using the official exchange rate.

Lidl is the largest grocery store chain in Europe and part of the German Schwarz Gruppe, operating in 31 countries. Lidl has been active in Bulgaria since 2010 and now operates 137 stores in 58 cities, employing over 4,000 people. With its focus on a smart discount model, Lidl has built a reputation in Bulgaria as a retailer that combines affordable prices with high quality and a commitment to its customers, staff, and partners.

Source: Lidl Bulgaria press release

