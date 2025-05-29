New F-16 Block 70 Takes Flight in Bulgaria’s Airspace for the First Time

Bulgarian Journalists Face Challenges Covering Gaza Due to Israeli Restrictions
In recent days, major Bulgarian media have published a series of reports based on a journalistic trip to Israel, organized by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv
The new Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft, which arrived in Bulgaria on April 2, has successfully completed its first flight in Bulgarian airspace. The flight took place around 5 pm yesterday, when the aircraft lifted off from Graf Ignatievo Air Base. This flight marked an important step in the ongoing procedures for officially integrating the multi-role fighter into the Bulgarian Air Force.
Aviation enthusiasts were on hand to capture striking images of the aircraft in the air. At the end of April, concerns arose about the technical condition of this new F-16 Block 70, with speculation surfacing that the aircraft was not new or was in poor shape.
In response, the Ministry of Defense and the Bulgarian Air Force firmly dismissed these rumors. They clarified that a technical deviation was detected in one of the aircraft's systems during its ferry flight to Bulgaria. They assured the public that the aircraft would only take to the skies once it was fully prepared and posed no risk to pilots, maintenance crews, or the new aviation equipment.
The technical acceptance procedure for this first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70, designated with on-board number 301, has now been completed. The aircraft has begun the next phase, which involves flight tests to confirm it is ready for operational use. All activities are being carried out according to the relevant regulations and requirements for bringing new military equipment into service.
The multinational exercises "Balkan Wall - 25" and "Balkan Sentinel - 25" officially started at the Koren training ground in Bulgaria
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half
The movement of military personnel and equipment to the Koren training ground has begun in preparation for the Bulgarian Defender-25 military exercises
The Russian-linked hacker group Fancy Bear, also known as APT28 and Sednit, is targeting arms suppliers to Ukraine, including companies in Bulgaria
The first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter jet has completed its repairs and is now fully operational
The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe