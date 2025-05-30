Explosion in Stavropol Claims Life of Russian Official Who Led Mariupol Assault

An explosion on the night of May 28-29 in Stavropol, Russia, claimed the life of Zaur Gurtsyev, the city’s deputy mayor known for his role in Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent and Ukrainska Pravda reported. Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the death but offered few details, describing the event as a "nighttime incident on Chekhov Street." Authorities found the bodies of two men at the site, both with multiple injuries.

Russian Telegram channels, including Astra and Shot - known to have ties with security forces - identified Gurtsyev as one of the victims and shared footage purportedly showing the blast. According to these channels, the explosion was likely caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device. Gurtsyev’s connection to Russia’s war effort is notable: he participated in President Vladimir Putin’s "Time of Heroes" program and reportedly led the aerial operation to capture Mariupol in 2022, applying his expertise in missile guidance to improve the operation’s effectiveness.

Governor Vladimirov hinted at potential Ukrainian involvement, labeling the event a possible "terrorist attack," but no evidence was provided. Investigations continue as law enforcement and special services work the scene. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied involvement, and independent verification of the claims is unavailable.

Zaur Gurtsyev was appointed first deputy mayor of Stavropol in September 2024. His death follows a pattern of targeted strikes against Russian military and political figures linked to the Ukraine war. In late 2024, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide died in a Moscow explosion shortly after receiving an official accusation notice from Ukrainian authorities. Earlier in 2025, a car bomb in Balashikha killed a Russian Ministry of Defence lieutenant general. These incidents signal a sustained campaign against officials involved in the conflict.

Russia’s recent focus on strengthening recruitment and training for the war effort is part of a broader strategy announced by President Putin in 2024, aiming to embed military programs within regional government agencies and state enterprises. For instance, in May 2025, North Ossetia appointed Yuri Abaev, a former army officer implicated by Ukrainian intelligence as a perpetrator against Ukrainian prisoners of war, as Minister of Labour and Social Protection.