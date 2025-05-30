Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days @Pexels

Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Daytime highs are expected to reach between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the coolest temperatures will drop to between 10 and 15 degrees. Overall, the month’s temperatures will hover around normal levels or slightly above, depending on the region.

The average monthly temperature for most of Bulgaria should sit between 20 and 22 degrees. Along the Struma River Valley, it’s a bit warmer, around 23 degrees. Meanwhile, in the higher fields, temperatures will be lower, averaging between 17 and 19 degrees, and in mountainous areas, cooler still - from 4 up to 12 degrees.

Rainfall for June is predicted to be near or below the usual amounts. Plains can expect between 50 and 70 liters of precipitation per square meter, while the Black Sea coast and the Struma River Valley will likely see less - between 30 and 50 liters per square meter. Mountainous regions will receive more moisture, with rainfall ranging from 70 to 130 liters per square meter.

The start of June will feature a fairly stable air mass over Bulgaria. Expect mostly sunny skies with some afternoon cloud buildup. Scattered short rain showers and thunderstorms will mainly affect mountainous zones. Temperatures will climb quickly early on, rising above typical climate norms.

Mid-month, an atmospheric disturbance will move through, increasing the chances of rain in more places, especially in western and central Bulgaria. Before noon, sunshine will still dominate, particularly in the eastern parts of the country. Though temperatures will dip somewhat, they are expected to stay above average.

In the second ten-day period of June, sunny conditions will dominate most days, with temperatures continuing to stay above normal. Toward the middle and end of this period, short bursts of rainfall with thunderstorms will return, mainly during afternoons and in mountain areas.

The final ten days will see a mix of mostly sunny days and some with cloud buildup, short showers, and thunderstorms. Temperatures during this time are predicted to be close to or a bit above the usual for June.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, June, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Serbian Patriarchate Accuses Bulgaria of Genocide in 'Vardar Serbia' and Kosovo

The Patriarchate in Belgrade has accused Bulgaria of genocide against the Serbs in "Vardar Serbia", pointing to the systematic extermination of entire Serbian families with the aim of eradicating the Serbian national spirit

World » Southeast Europe | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Regulators Launch Measures to Prevent Speculation and Protect Consumers During Euro Introduction

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the Commission for Competition Protection (CCP) are joining forces to prevent an unjustified increase in the prices of goods and services during the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Coface: Bankruptcies Rise in Central and Eastern Europe - Bulgaria Sees a Decline

The global credit insurer Cofas has released its annual insolvency report for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Business | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria and Hungary Strengthen Economic Ties

Minister of Economy and Industry Peter Dilov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó have reached an agreement to enhance trade and economic ties between Bulgaria and Hungary

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:05

Russian Intelligence: Serbia Stabbing Us in the Back by Arming Ukraine Through Bulgaria

Russia has accused Serbia of supplying weapons to Ukraine with the assistance of Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:00

Bulgaria's President on the Euro: Rumen Radev: Authorities Afraid to Hear the People, Warns of Arrogance

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticized attempts to blame him for promulgating the law on the euro, calling them “weak, flat manipulations”

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 07:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Rain, Thunder, and Hail Expected in Bulgaria on May 30

Bulgaria’s weather on May 30 will be marked by typical spring instability

Society » Environment | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 17:14

May 29 Forecast: Cloudy Start, Afternoon Rain, and Snow Over 2,300 m

Thursday's forecast for Bulgaria suggests cloudy skies in the morning

Society » Environment | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Global Temperatures Poised to Shatter Records in Next Five Years

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded the alarm in its latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update

Society » Environment | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Air Pollution

Bulgaria is once again at the top of the European Union’s chart for polluted air, coming in second after Romania

Society » Environment | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 13:01

May 28 Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning, Rainy Afternoon, and Strong Winds

The morning will see mostly sunny conditions in many parts of the country, while significant cloud cover will develop over Northeastern Bulgaria and the southern areas

Society » Environment | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria: Heavy Rains Push Vit River to Critical Levels; Protective Measures in Place

On Tuesday morning, the situation along the Vit River remains challenging

Society » Environment | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 09:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria