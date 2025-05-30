Bulgaria’s June Forecast: Heat Reaching Up to 38°C Alongside Sunny and Rainy Days

Bulgaria’s June weather will bring a mix of sun, heat, and occasional rain, with temperatures ranging broadly from a cool 10 degrees to a sweltering 38, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Daytime highs are expected to reach between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the coolest temperatures will drop to between 10 and 15 degrees. Overall, the month’s temperatures will hover around normal levels or slightly above, depending on the region.

The average monthly temperature for most of Bulgaria should sit between 20 and 22 degrees. Along the Struma River Valley, it’s a bit warmer, around 23 degrees. Meanwhile, in the higher fields, temperatures will be lower, averaging between 17 and 19 degrees, and in mountainous areas, cooler still - from 4 up to 12 degrees.

Rainfall for June is predicted to be near or below the usual amounts. Plains can expect between 50 and 70 liters of precipitation per square meter, while the Black Sea coast and the Struma River Valley will likely see less - between 30 and 50 liters per square meter. Mountainous regions will receive more moisture, with rainfall ranging from 70 to 130 liters per square meter.

The start of June will feature a fairly stable air mass over Bulgaria. Expect mostly sunny skies with some afternoon cloud buildup. Scattered short rain showers and thunderstorms will mainly affect mountainous zones. Temperatures will climb quickly early on, rising above typical climate norms.

Mid-month, an atmospheric disturbance will move through, increasing the chances of rain in more places, especially in western and central Bulgaria. Before noon, sunshine will still dominate, particularly in the eastern parts of the country. Though temperatures will dip somewhat, they are expected to stay above average.

In the second ten-day period of June, sunny conditions will dominate most days, with temperatures continuing to stay above normal. Toward the middle and end of this period, short bursts of rainfall with thunderstorms will return, mainly during afternoons and in mountain areas.

The final ten days will see a mix of mostly sunny days and some with cloud buildup, short showers, and thunderstorms. Temperatures during this time are predicted to be close to or a bit above the usual for June.