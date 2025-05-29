Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan to Launch New Party Following Peevski’s Complete Takeover of DPS

Ahmed Dogan is preparing to establish a new political party, according to Yugel Attila, a member of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Central Council, who spoke to BNT. The details of this new formation and its leadership are expected to be revealed on Friday.

This development follows the resignation of Dzhevdet Chakarov as co-chairman of the DPS on Tuesday, a move that left Delyan Peevski as the sole leader of the party. The day after Chakarov’s resignation, the court dismissed the case seeking Peevski’s removal from the DPS. Chakarov withdrew all his corruption-related claims against the US and UK, effectively ending the legal dispute.

Attila described these events as signaling the "end of the DPS project," hinting that the upcoming announcement will clarify who might lead the new party around Dogan. He criticized the recent actions of Dzhevdet Chakarov, the now former DPS-Dogan faction leader, for causing the loss of the party’s logo and brand identity.

The split within the DPS dates back to the summer of 2024, with two factions forming around Peevski and Dogan, both of which secured seats in the October 2024 parliamentary elections. The Dogan faction was one of the four parties that supported the formation of Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government. However, in April 2025, they withdrew their backing over Peevski’s growing influence within the administration.

Founded shortly after the fall of the communist regime in Bulgaria in 1990, the DPS initially aimed to protect the rights of Bulgarian Turks and Muslims. Ahmed Dogan was the first leader of the movement, and although he officially stepped down years ago, he retained honorary chairmanship and significant influence until Peevski took control in 2024.

The split in the DPS isn’t just about leadership - it’s exposing real cracks in the party’s future. Dogan starting a new formation could shake up how the Turkish minority is represented politically, and that might split their vote in upcoming elections. Peevski’s takeover has stirred a lot of controversy, with many questioning his influence and connections to powerful business interests. This rift could change the balance of power in Bulgarian politics, opening the door for new players to step in and potentially shifting alliances in the months ahead. It’s a big deal, and how this unfolds will matter not just for the DPS, but for the country’s political landscape as a whole.

How Peevski Used Pressure and Legal Moves to Win Back Dzhevdet Chakarov

You pressure the son to make the father listen. That’s how Delyan Peevski secured Dzhevdet Chakarov’s submission, wrote "Radio Free Europe".

Chakarov initially stood by Peevski and ignored the international sanctions against him (Magnitsky Act). Together, they led the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). However, after the party split, Chakarov remained loyal to Ahmed Dogan and became a vocal critic of Peevski’s rising influence. But relentless pressure from media outlets and state institutions forced him to change course. So how exactly did Chakarov return to Peevski’s fold?

The method is familiar in Bulgaria: political pressure first, then coordinated media attacks through certain websites, and finally the involvement of state bodies - investigations launched, criminal charges brought, and shares seized from businesses owned by the son of Chakarov.

Then, in a striking public moment, a photo appears showing Chakarov shaking hands with Peevski - someone he had recently accused of stealing the party, rigging elections, blackmailing, and exerting unchecked control over the judiciary and executive.

This sequence outlines the recent turmoil around Dzhevdet Chakarov, former leader of the DPS-Dogan parliamentary group.

Chakarov officially left the DPS-Dogan faction on Wednesday and became an independent MP.

Peevski hailed Chakarov’s decision as “the right one.”

“There is no surprise,” Peevski said. “Chakarov did the right thing and returned home where he belonged. He left the train of nomads. That’s it.”

He refused to answer repeated journalistic questions on whether Chakarov’s move was related to recent seizures of accounts and criminal charges against Chakarov’s son, Sami, reported by "Capital" media. Peevski is known for dodging uncomfortable questions, answering only those that suit him.

Several political figures, including Kiril Petkov, Ivaylo Mirchev, and Ivelin Mihailov, accused Peevski of using state institutions to pressure Chakarov. Petkov even compared Chakarov’s situation to an abduction by terrorists.

Chakarov has been involved with the DPS since the late 1990s and served as Minister of Environment and Water during the triple coalition government (Bulgarian Socialist Party, National Movement for Stability and Progress, Movement for Rights and Freedoms) under Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev from 2005 to 2009.

Though he has held various leadership roles within the movement, Chakarov has never been a prominent public figure - rarely speaking in parliament, avoiding media exposure, and staying low-profile during election campaigns.

At the end of 2023, following Mustafa Karadayi’s resignation as DPS chairman, Peevski ran for the position. However, dissatisfaction within the party led Dogan to propose a compromise: two co-chairmen, Peevski and Chakarov. This was accepted, and in February 2024, the DPS formally had two leaders.

Yet, in practice, Chakarov had little influence; Peevski dominated as the party’s spokesman. The real split came in July 2024.

Before that, neither Chakarov nor Dogan, nor their supporters within the party, openly criticized Peevski - even after the US and UK sanctioned him for corruption and investigations revealed his control over executive and judicial branches.

Following the split, Chakarov aligned with Dogan and openly opposed Peevski’s faction, accusing the “New Beginning” group of manipulating votes during the October parliamentary elections. In April 2025, they withdrew their support for Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government because of Peevski’s overreach.

Step one of Peevski’s strategy was media attacks - sites linked to his interests targeted Chakarov and then his family, especially his son Sami and wife Nedret, accusing them of various irregularities.

Publicly, Chakarov began distancing himself from direct criticism of Peevski, even avoiding mentioning his name. Other MPs from the DPS-Dogan faction started speaking out instead.

Supporters of DPS-Dogan noticed this shift. On Facebook groups backing Ahmed Dogan, criticism of Chakarov grew. Some accused him of passivity and suggested “addictions” and "influences."

For all his reluctance to openly criticize, Chakarov remained the DPS-Dogan leader and parliamentary group head until his sudden resignation.

What changed was the prosecutor’s office and the Commission for Combating Corruption acting against his son. Between May 13 and 22, Sami Chakarov faced accusations - though details remain undisclosed - and lost control over shares in more than 40 companies.

That pressure culminated in the photo released by DPS-New Beginning showing Peevski and Chakarov shaking hands, signaling an end to their conflict.

With Chakarov stepping aside, nothing now blocks Peevski’s sole leadership of the DPS - the party founded by Ahmed Dogan to protect the rights of Bulgaria’s Turkish and Muslim minorities.

But Peevski’s tenure has been shadowed by decades of allegations of behind-the-scenes corruption, business monopolies, and deep influence over the judiciary.

This is the story of how political pressure, media attacks, and legal actions combined to bring back a once-opponent into Peevski’s fold, reshaping the leadership and future of one of Bulgaria’s most influential parties.