Former President: Kremlin-Backed Propaganda Fuels Bulgarian Euro Opposition

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Former President: Kremlin-Backed Propaganda Fuels Bulgarian Euro Opposition @bTV

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev spoke on bTV about Bulgaria’s near achievement of a historic milestone - joining the eurozone - a step that will shape the future for generations to come. He stressed that political actors must realize the gravity of the moment and act accordingly.

Plevneliev criticized current President Rumen Radev, accusing him of prioritizing personal political ambitions and hidden dependencies over the country’s national interests at this crucial juncture. “We see relentless propaganda and falsehoods flooding the public discourse against adopting the euro. The source of this is clear - it comes from Moscow,” Plevneliev said bluntly.

He explained that Russia pursues clear geostrategic goals in the region, and some Bulgarian politicians, unable to rise above their own interests and influences, have aligned with these ambitions. Entering the eurozone, Plevneliev argued, means full institutional integration with Europe’s core, placing Bulgaria firmly within a united democratic Europe.

Without joining the euro, Bulgaria risks remaining marginalized, vulnerable to Russia’s geopolitical maneuvers. He pointed out that President Radev’s stance is influenced not only by Russian interests but also by his own political future. Plevneliev noted Radev’s lifelong connection with Russian military hardware and training, rhetorically questioning where his loyalties lie.

On the question of a referendum about joining the euro, Plevneliev insisted it must be well-prepared and allow sufficient time to inform citizens honestly. He highlighted that all eurozone countries are wealthier than Bulgaria and that joining would mean becoming part of a more prosperous club, with benefits such as fairer prices, strategic investments, and even opportunities for Bulgarians to return home.

Asked about GERB’s chances to challenge Radev in past elections, Plevneliev acknowledged the party’s failure with candidate Tsetska Tsacheva but named other potential contenders who could have defeated the incumbent. He recalled internal GERB dynamics, pointing to a decisive meeting where Tsvetan Tsvetanov strongly backed Tsacheva’s candidacy despite doubts.

Plevneliev also noted ongoing communication between Boyko Borissov and Rumen Radev over the years, mentioning how Borisov once blocked Radev’s attempt to resign from the Air Force leadership. These past connections, however, have since turned into open political rivalry.

He further referred to statements by Russian official Reshetnikov, who openly described Radev as a key project for Russia in the Balkans. Plevneliev said he had evidence of meetings between Reshetnikov and Bulgarian politicians like Kornelia Ninova, who supported Radev’s candidacy. He also cited Reshetnikov’s interview on Bulgarian TV, reinforcing the notion of Radev as a Russian-backed figure.

Labeling Radev a Eurosceptic and an anti-European populist, Plevneliev accused him of exploiting public fears about economic hardship, referencing the costly contract with Russian energy giant Botash, which will burden even the poorest Bulgarians with a six-billion-lev bill.

Source: bTV

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Plevenliev, Radev

Related Articles:

Serbian Patriarchate Accuses Bulgaria of Genocide in 'Vardar Serbia' and Kosovo

The Patriarchate in Belgrade has accused Bulgaria of genocide against the Serbs in "Vardar Serbia", pointing to the systematic extermination of entire Serbian families with the aim of eradicating the Serbian national spirit

World » Southeast Europe | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Regulators Launch Measures to Prevent Speculation and Protect Consumers During Euro Introduction

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the Commission for Competition Protection (CCP) are joining forces to prevent an unjustified increase in the prices of goods and services during the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Coface: Bankruptcies Rise in Central and Eastern Europe - Bulgaria Sees a Decline

The global credit insurer Cofas has released its annual insolvency report for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Business | May 30, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria and Hungary Strengthen Economic Ties

Minister of Economy and Industry Peter Dilov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó have reached an agreement to enhance trade and economic ties between Bulgaria and Hungary

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:05

Russian Intelligence: Serbia Stabbing Us in the Back by Arming Ukraine Through Bulgaria

Russia has accused Serbia of supplying weapons to Ukraine with the assistance of Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2025, Friday // 08:00

Bulgaria's President on the Euro: Rumen Radev: Authorities Afraid to Hear the People, Warns of Arrogance

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticized attempts to blame him for promulgating the law on the euro, calling them “weak, flat manipulations”

Politics | May 30, 2025, Friday // 07:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Journalists Face Challenges Covering Gaza Due to Israeli Restrictions

In recent days, major Bulgarian media have published a series of reports based on a journalistic trip to Israel, organized by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 16:34

'Revival' Urges Bulgarian Parliament to Unite Against Repressions of Bulgarians in North Macedonia

The leader of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, called on the Bulgarian parliament to adopt a joint declaration addressing the ongoing repression of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Heated Session in Bulgarian Parliament: MPs Clash Over Russian Language Ban

The National Assembly was thrown into turmoil during a plenary session when a heated dispute erupted between the pro-Russian party “Revival” and MP Manol Peykov of the pro-Western party "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB)

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 13:32

New F-16 Block 70 Takes Flight in Bulgaria’s Airspace for the First Time

The new Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft, which arrived in Bulgaria on April 2, has successfully completed its first flight in Bulgarian airspace

Politics » Defense | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 12:13

Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan to Launch New Party Following Peevski’s Complete Takeover of DPS

Ahmed Dogan is preparing to establish a new political party, according to Yugel Attila

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

'Balkan Wall 25' and 'Balkan Sentinel 25' Kicked Off: Multinational Exercises in Bulgaria

The multinational exercises "Balkan Wall - 25" and "Balkan Sentinel - 25" officially started at the Koren training ground in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 14:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria