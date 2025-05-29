Hunger Drives Crowd to Storm UN Food Depot Amid Gaza’s Growing Crisis

World | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Hunger Drives Crowd to Storm UN Food Depot Amid Gaza’s Growing Crisis

A United Nations warehouse in Gaza was forcibly entered on Wednesday by large crowds described by the World Food Programme (WFP) as "hordes of hungry people," amid the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave. Initial reports from the WFP indicated that two individuals died and several others were wounded during the incident at the central food storage facility. The agency urgently called for a significant increase in food aid to alleviate the desperate conditions and assure residents that starvation can be prevented.

Verified video footage obtained by Reuters shows throngs pushing into the warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, taking bags of flour and food supplies as gunshots are heard in the background. The source of the gunfire and the exact circumstances causing injuries or deaths remain unclear.

After nearly three months of a strict Israeli blockade, a partial easing of aid restrictions was implemented 10 days ago, allowing limited humanitarian deliveries through United Nations channels and the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Despite this, UN Middle East envoy Sigrid Kaag told the Security Council that the aid volume permitted so far is "comparable to a lifeboat after the ship has sunk," as Gaza faces a looming famine.

The WFP confirmed that food supplies had been pre-positioned at the warehouse for distribution to the population, but the scale of humanitarian needs has escalated dramatically following the blockade. The program stressed that an immediate and substantial increase in food assistance is critical to prevent widespread starvation.

Meanwhile, Israel reported transferring 121 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including flour and food, into Gaza. The limited flow of aid, however, has sparked controversy. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, established with US and Israeli backing, operates independently of the UN and employs US security contractors to oversee aid distribution across four centres in southern and central Gaza. The UN has criticized the GHF as impractical and ethically problematic.

Tensions flared at GHF distribution points; the UN Human Rights Office reported that 47 people were injured during a crowd surge at a site in Rafah shortly after the foundation began operations there. Additionally, UN officials noted that aid trucks have been looted by desperate crowds, reflecting the volatile environment.

Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN humanitarian office for the occupied Palestinian territories, stated there is no proof that Hamas diverts aid sent through recognized humanitarian channels. Instead, he identified criminal gangs as responsible for thefts of relief supplies, allegedly operating with the tacit allowance of the Israeli military near the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The UN advocates that a substantial increase in humanitarian aid, similar to what occurred during the recent ceasefire, would lessen the risk of looting by starving populations and enable the UN to fully deploy its established distribution network across Gaza. The situation underscores the urgency of scaling up assistance as the enclave approaches a humanitarian crisis.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: food, Gaza, UN, WFP

Related Articles:

Humanitarian Alarm in Gaza Prompts EU to Reassess Trade Pact with Israel

The European Union has moved to review Article 2 of its Association Agreement with Israel, signed in 2000

World » EU | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01

UN Warns of Potential Deaths of 14,000 Babies in Gaza During Israeli Blockade

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has issued a stark warning about the dire situation in Gaza

World | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

Food Expenses Account for 30% of Bulgarian Household Budgets as Incomes Increase

In the first quarter of 2025, the average quarterly expenditure per person in Bulgarian households reached 2,861 leva

Society | May 19, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Israel to Allow Limited Food Into Gaza Amid Ongoing Military Offensive

Israel announced it will permit a "basic amount" of food into Gaza, aiming to prevent a starvation crisis after maintaining a 10-week blockade

World | May 19, 2025, Monday // 09:15

A Bulgarian Doctor Survives Israeli Bombing in Gaza Hospital

Dr. Milena Angelova-Chee, a Bulgarian intensive care doctor, endured the horror of an Israeli bombing at the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip on May 13, 2025

Society » Health | May 16, 2025, Friday // 11:20

Gaza Hit by Intense Israeli Airstrikes; At Least 80 Reported Dead

At least 80 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, according to reports from hospitals and first responders

World | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 12:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

North Macedonia’s PM Slams Bulgarian MEPs, Pushes for Recognition of Macedonian Heritage

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski launched another pointed critique of Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 16:23

Explosion in Stavropol Claims Life of Russian Official Who Led Mariupol Assault

An explosion on the night of May 28-29 in Stavropol, Russia, claimed the life of Zaur Gurtsyev

World » Russia | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 12:06

Moscow Sets June 2 Istanbul Talks as Russia Pushes Demands, Plans Oreshnik Deployment in Belarus

Moscow has proposed holding the next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul

World » Ukraine | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 11:06

Elon Musk Exits Role in Trump Administration Amidst Corporate and Policy Challenges

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has officially stepped down from his role as a 'Special Government Employee' in the Trump administration

World | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 10:04

US Court Rules Against Trump's Major Tariffs, Citing Overreach of Authority

A US federal court has blocked a series of sweeping tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump

World | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 09:43

EU Climate Goals Within Reach: Member States Sharpen National Plans to Meet 2030 Targets

The European Commission has reported that EU Member States are significantly closer to meeting the 2030 climate and energy targets

World » EU | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria