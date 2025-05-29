Hunger Drives Crowd to Storm UN Food Depot Amid Gaza’s Growing Crisis

A United Nations warehouse in Gaza was forcibly entered on Wednesday by large crowds described by the World Food Programme (WFP) as "hordes of hungry people," amid the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave. Initial reports from the WFP indicated that two individuals died and several others were wounded during the incident at the central food storage facility. The agency urgently called for a significant increase in food aid to alleviate the desperate conditions and assure residents that starvation can be prevented.

Verified video footage obtained by Reuters shows throngs pushing into the warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, taking bags of flour and food supplies as gunshots are heard in the background. The source of the gunfire and the exact circumstances causing injuries or deaths remain unclear.

GAZA: Palestinians rush a WFP warehouse in Deir Al Balah.



Humanitarian organizations are out of food, as people continue to starve.



The WFP says “people are being forced to take desperate measures as a result of the ongoing Israeli blockade.” pic.twitter.com/zuvtSuT3dk — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) May 28, 2025

After nearly three months of a strict Israeli blockade, a partial easing of aid restrictions was implemented 10 days ago, allowing limited humanitarian deliveries through United Nations channels and the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Despite this, UN Middle East envoy Sigrid Kaag told the Security Council that the aid volume permitted so far is "comparable to a lifeboat after the ship has sunk," as Gaza faces a looming famine.

The WFP confirmed that food supplies had been pre-positioned at the warehouse for distribution to the population, but the scale of humanitarian needs has escalated dramatically following the blockade. The program stressed that an immediate and substantial increase in food assistance is critical to prevent widespread starvation.

Meanwhile, Israel reported transferring 121 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including flour and food, into Gaza. The limited flow of aid, however, has sparked controversy. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, established with US and Israeli backing, operates independently of the UN and employs US security contractors to oversee aid distribution across four centres in southern and central Gaza. The UN has criticized the GHF as impractical and ethically problematic.

Tensions flared at GHF distribution points; the UN Human Rights Office reported that 47 people were injured during a crowd surge at a site in Rafah shortly after the foundation began operations there. Additionally, UN officials noted that aid trucks have been looted by desperate crowds, reflecting the volatile environment.

Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN humanitarian office for the occupied Palestinian territories, stated there is no proof that Hamas diverts aid sent through recognized humanitarian channels. Instead, he identified criminal gangs as responsible for thefts of relief supplies, allegedly operating with the tacit allowance of the Israeli military near the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The UN advocates that a substantial increase in humanitarian aid, similar to what occurred during the recent ceasefire, would lessen the risk of looting by starving populations and enable the UN to fully deploy its established distribution network across Gaza. The situation underscores the urgency of scaling up assistance as the enclave approaches a humanitarian crisis.