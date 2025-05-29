Bulgaria’s BG-Alert System Nears Full Deployment Says Chief Commissioner

Bulgaria’s Chief Commissioner Alexander Jartov, who heads the Directorate General of Fire Safety and Population Protection, stated in an interview on BNT that he is satisfied with the progress of the BG-Alert system and its potential for quickly notifying the population. He emphasized that no other channel currently exists that can reach so many people in such a short time.

Jartov acknowledged that like any new initiative, it takes time for both institutions and the public to adjust and to understand the system’s purpose. However, he said he expects the BG-Alert system to be fully functional in the coming weeks. “We conducted training with regional governors and their deputies, which was extremely useful. All regional governors and 29 deputy regional governors have already been trained. The feedback we’re receiving is excellent,” he said. Jartov noted that while BG-Alert may sound abstract to some, it is a practical tool for timely alerts.

So far, 223 people have been trained to work with BG-Alert, and additional training is planned for next week. Seven specialists from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) have also completed training to use the system.

Jartov explained that BG-Alert will be activated only when it is truly necessary. With around 50,000 accidents annually in Bulgaria, he stressed that this does not mean the system will be activated 50,000 times a year. The ongoing training is crucial to ensure that institutions know when the system should be used and when it brings real value. “The line between effectively warning people and causing unnecessary panic is very thin. When it comes to creating and distributing the message, the timeframe is extremely short - from just a few seconds to a few minutes - so it’s important that the system is only used when absolutely needed,” he added.

Jartov also pointed out that BG-Alert is one of several channels for warning the population, alongside radio, television, and sirens. The effectiveness of these channels depends on the information that institutions have at their disposal. He noted that the process of sharing information among institutions that have relevant evidence about a potential or ongoing emergency will continue to improve.

The Chief Commissioner said that a plan has been prepared with specific measures and activities, which has been provided to the Prime Minister. This will ensure that decision-makers can act quickly and effectively when the situation requires it.