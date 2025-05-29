Bulgarians Celebrate Spasovden, the 40th Day After Easter

On Thursday, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates the Ascension of the Lord, also known as Spasovden. It is always marked on a Thursday, precisely forty days following Easter.

In Christian tradition, after His resurrection, Jesus Christ spent forty days among His disciples, sharing His teachings and appearing to them as both divine and human. On the fortieth day, near Jerusalem at the Mount of Olives, He ascended to heaven.

This event, marking the completion of human salvation, is why the day is called Savior’s Day, or Spasovden. Within the folk calendar, this day is one of the seven Thursdays after Easter, which are honored as protective days against hailstorms. The final Thursday, Spasovden, is also linked with customs for the dead.

On this day, folklore holds that the souls of the departed, free since Holy Thursday, are gathered once again. According to folk belief, on the fortieth day of Easter, samodivi, or mystical forest spirits, appear. They gather healing herbs at dawn before Spasovden, which are believed to cure illnesses. Consequently, the night before the holiday sees those who are sick or disabled sleeping out in meadows known for the mystical Rosen plant. It is said that this night alone holds the power to heal infertility.

The names Spas, Spaska, Spasiana, Spasimira, and others connected to “Savior” celebrate their name day on Spasovden. The day is also observed as a holiday for bakers and confectioners.