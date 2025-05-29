Bulgarians Celebrate Spasovden, the 40th Day After Easter

Society » CULTURE | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 09:49
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Celebrate Spasovden, the 40th Day After Easter

On Thursday, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates the Ascension of the Lord, also known as Spasovden. It is always marked on a Thursday, precisely forty days following Easter.

In Christian tradition, after His resurrection, Jesus Christ spent forty days among His disciples, sharing His teachings and appearing to them as both divine and human. On the fortieth day, near Jerusalem at the Mount of Olives, He ascended to heaven.

This event, marking the completion of human salvation, is why the day is called Savior’s Day, or Spasovden. Within the folk calendar, this day is one of the seven Thursdays after Easter, which are honored as protective days against hailstorms. The final Thursday, Spasovden, is also linked with customs for the dead.

On this day, folklore holds that the souls of the departed, free since Holy Thursday, are gathered once again. According to folk belief, on the fortieth day of Easter, samodivi, or mystical forest spirits, appear. They gather healing herbs at dawn before Spasovden, which are believed to cure illnesses. Consequently, the night before the holiday sees those who are sick or disabled sleeping out in meadows known for the mystical Rosen plant. It is said that this night alone holds the power to heal infertility.

The names Spas, Spaska, Spasiana, Spasimira, and others connected to “Savior” celebrate their name day on Spasovden. The day is also observed as a holiday for bakers and confectioners.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Spasovden, Bulgarian, church

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Journalists Face Challenges Covering Gaza Due to Israeli Restrictions

In recent days, major Bulgarian media have published a series of reports based on a journalistic trip to Israel, organized by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 16:34

Heated Session in Bulgarian Parliament: MPs Clash Over Russian Language Ban

The National Assembly was thrown into turmoil during a plenary session when a heated dispute erupted between the pro-Russian party “Revival” and MP Manol Peykov of the pro-Western party "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB)

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 13:32

New F-16 Block 70 Takes Flight in Bulgaria’s Airspace for the First Time

The new Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft, which arrived in Bulgaria on April 2, has successfully completed its first flight in Bulgarian airspace

Politics » Defense | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 12:13

Trump Donor Invests €43M in Bulgarian Satellite Firm

One of the major financial backers of Donald Trump's campaign, billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has made a substantial investment in Bulgaria's EnduroSat

Business » Finance | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 08:33

Bulgarian Man Jailed in UK After Violent Knife Attack on Flatmate

A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after a violent attack on his flatmate in Cambridgeshire

Crime | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

EP Set to Recognize Macedonian Identity and Language, Stirring Bulgarian Concerns

The European Parliament is preparing to adopt a report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress that will, for the first time, formally recognize the Macedonian identity and languag

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Medieval Tarnovgrad Comes Alive: Tsarevets Fortress Hosts Reenactments and Ancient Tales

For the tenth time, the Tsarevets Fortress in Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo, will host a medieval spectacle

Society » Culture | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 09:01

Boris I of Bulgaria: The Ruler Who Brought Christianity and the Cyrillic Alphabet

Boris I of Bulgaria (also known as Boris-Mihail), who reigned from 852 to 889, is remembered as one of the most influential and transformative rulers in Bulgarian history

Society » Culture | May 26, 2025, Monday // 19:40

24 May in Bulgaria: A Celebration of Slavic Letters, Education and Culture

Every year on 24 May, Bulgaria marks one of its most cherished national holidays - The Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius

Society » Culture | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 10:29

The Bulgarian Church Condemns Beloved Tradition of Nestinarian Fire-Dancing as Pagan Practice

Metropolitan Arseniy of Sliven has openly condemned the Nestinarian ritual, urging Bulgarian priests and believers not to participate in the traditional fire-dancing and prohibiting the use of Orthodox icons during the ceremony

Society » Culture | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 15:33

Orthodox Church Celebrates Saints Constantine and Helena: A Day of Spiritual Reflection Across Bulgaria

On May 21, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks the feast day of St.St. Constantine and Helena - an event with deep religious and cultural significance

Society » Culture | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 09:46

Unity and Heritage: Chicago’s Fourth Bulgarian Parade Draws Thousands (VIDEO)

For the fourth year running, Chicago hosted its annual parade celebrating May 24, the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture, gathering thousands of Bulgarian-Americans and their families

Society » Culture | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 12:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria