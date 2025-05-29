Bulgarians Celebrate Spasovden, the 40th Day After Easter

Bulgarian Journalists Face Challenges Covering Gaza Due to Israeli Restrictions
In recent days, major Bulgarian media have published a series of reports based on a journalistic trip to Israel, organized by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv
On Thursday, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates the Ascension of the Lord, also known as Spasovden. It is always marked on a Thursday, precisely forty days following Easter.
In Christian tradition, after His resurrection, Jesus Christ spent forty days among His disciples, sharing His teachings and appearing to them as both divine and human. On the fortieth day, near Jerusalem at the Mount of Olives, He ascended to heaven.
This event, marking the completion of human salvation, is why the day is called Savior’s Day, or Spasovden. Within the folk calendar, this day is one of the seven Thursdays after Easter, which are honored as protective days against hailstorms. The final Thursday, Spasovden, is also linked with customs for the dead.
On this day, folklore holds that the souls of the departed, free since Holy Thursday, are gathered once again. According to folk belief, on the fortieth day of Easter, samodivi, or mystical forest spirits, appear. They gather healing herbs at dawn before Spasovden, which are believed to cure illnesses. Consequently, the night before the holiday sees those who are sick or disabled sleeping out in meadows known for the mystical Rosen plant. It is said that this night alone holds the power to heal infertility.
The names Spas, Spaska, Spasiana, Spasimira, and others connected to “Savior” celebrate their name day on Spasovden. The day is also observed as a holiday for bakers and confectioners.
For the tenth time, the Tsarevets Fortress in Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo, will host a medieval spectacle
Boris I of Bulgaria (also known as Boris-Mihail), who reigned from 852 to 889, is remembered as one of the most influential and transformative rulers in Bulgarian history
Every year on 24 May, Bulgaria marks one of its most cherished national holidays - The Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius
Metropolitan Arseniy of Sliven has openly condemned the Nestinarian ritual, urging Bulgarian priests and believers not to participate in the traditional fire-dancing and prohibiting the use of Orthodox icons during the ceremony
On May 21, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks the feast day of St.St. Constantine and Helena - an event with deep religious and cultural significance
For the fourth year running, Chicago hosted its annual parade celebrating May 24, the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture, gathering thousands of Bulgarian-Americans and their families
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe