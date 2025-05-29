US Court Rules Against Trump's Major Tariffs, Citing Overreach of Authority

A US federal court has blocked a series of sweeping tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump, stating that the measures exceed his legal authority and are not supported by the law. The ruling came from the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan on Wednesday, as reported by CNN. It found that the administration’s tariffs, including those invoked under emergency economic powers, were not legally justified. However, the Trump administration has already filed an appeal, so the ultimate fate of these tariffs remains uncertain.

The decision stops the enforcement of many of Trump's tariffs, including the 30% tariffs on Chinese imports, 25% duties on goods from Mexico and Canada, and a general 10% tariff on a broad range of imports. Tariffs on autos, steel, and aluminium are not covered by this ruling, as they were enacted under a different statute—the US Trade Expansion Act. The case was initiated by the Liberty Justice Centre on behalf of small businesses, including wine importer VOS Selections, which argued that the tariffs caused them significant financial strain. A separate lawsuit filed by twelve states led by Democratic governors was also addressed in the same ruling.

The three-judge panel concluded unanimously that the president’s reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose these tariffs was not valid. They noted that IEEPA does not explicitly provide authority for tariffs, and using it in this way would represent an unconstitutional expansion of presidential powers, taking authority away from Congress. In their written opinion, the judges stated that the IEEPA "does not authorise any of the worldwide, retaliatory, or trafficking tariff orders," and that these orders exceed any authority granted by the law.

In addition to halting the tariffs, the court issued a permanent injunction, requiring the government to respond within 10 days. If the ruling is upheld on appeal, it would effectively end most of Trump's tariff measures before any final trade deals are reached with the countries involved.

Following the announcement of the court’s decision, major US stock index futures climbed in after-hours trading, as reported by CNN. Earlier, on April 2, President Trump had launched what he called “reciprocal” tariffs, imposing significant duties on imports from key trading partners. Just a week later, on April 9, he delayed the implementation of these tariffs by 90 days. However, despite this pause, the general 10% tariff on a wide range of imports remained in place.