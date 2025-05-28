Vitosha's Summer Season Kicks Off This Weekend: Lifts, Cycling, and Family Fun Await

The summer season on Vitosha Mountain will kick off on May 31st, with two lifts ready to welcome tourists and cyclists to the trails above Sofia. Even though fresh snow has fallen in the higher reaches of the mountain in the past day, the forecast for the weekend is promising, ensuring a festive opening for the summer adventure season. Every Saturday and Sunday, the lifts PVL Vitosha Tulip 1 and PVL Vitosha Tulip 2 will operate, carrying visitors to the mountain’s heights and offering access to the iconic Cherni Vrah peak.

For the opening day, there will be music and surprises awaiting guests at the lower station of the Vitosha Tulip 1 lift. The following day, June 1st, a special celebration is planned for Children's Day, with activities and programs tailored for the youngest enthusiasts of the mountain. Organizers invite families to come together in the fresh mountain air, promising a day of joy, games, and gifts for all those who join. Alongside the entertainment, visitors can enjoy a refreshing mountain walk in the surrounding area.

This summer, the sports and educational tourist route "Vitosha Tulip" will be ready to welcome hikers and nature lovers. With the two lifts and a short hike, reaching Cherni Vrah can take less than an hour, making it an accessible and rewarding experience for everyone. Hikers and cyclists can explore a range of routes this summer, with varying lengths and difficulty levels, and choose from a selection of tickets tailored to different numbers of lift rides and routes.

Cyclists will find special "MTB cards" available this season, offering morning, afternoon, and weekend passes. Seasonal lift cards will also be on offer, catering to those looking to spend extended time on the mountain trails. Of particular excitement for cycling enthusiasts is the opening of the “Vitosha Tulip” downhill course, which is located near the ski slope of the same name. The course, which was set apart at the end of 2022, quickly gained popularity and has already hosted international competitions that contribute points towards the global rankings.

Looking ahead, the end of September will bring an international cycling event from the calendar of the International Cycling Union, which will also serve as the Balkan Championships this year. The competition is expected to draw some of the best riders from across the Balkans and Europe, adding to the excitement of the summer season on Vitosha.