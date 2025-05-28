Vitosha's Summer Season Kicks Off This Weekend: Lifts, Cycling, and Family Fun Await

Business » TOURISM | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:55
Bulgaria: Vitosha's Summer Season Kicks Off This Weekend: Lifts, Cycling, and Family Fun Await

The summer season on Vitosha Mountain will kick off on May 31st, with two lifts ready to welcome tourists and cyclists to the trails above Sofia. Even though fresh snow has fallen in the higher reaches of the mountain in the past day, the forecast for the weekend is promising, ensuring a festive opening for the summer adventure season. Every Saturday and Sunday, the lifts PVL Vitosha Tulip 1 and PVL Vitosha Tulip 2 will operate, carrying visitors to the mountain’s heights and offering access to the iconic Cherni Vrah peak.

For the opening day, there will be music and surprises awaiting guests at the lower station of the Vitosha Tulip 1 lift. The following day, June 1st, a special celebration is planned for Children's Day, with activities and programs tailored for the youngest enthusiasts of the mountain. Organizers invite families to come together in the fresh mountain air, promising a day of joy, games, and gifts for all those who join. Alongside the entertainment, visitors can enjoy a refreshing mountain walk in the surrounding area.

This summer, the sports and educational tourist route "Vitosha Tulip" will be ready to welcome hikers and nature lovers. With the two lifts and a short hike, reaching Cherni Vrah can take less than an hour, making it an accessible and rewarding experience for everyone. Hikers and cyclists can explore a range of routes this summer, with varying lengths and difficulty levels, and choose from a selection of tickets tailored to different numbers of lift rides and routes.

Cyclists will find special "MTB cards" available this season, offering morning, afternoon, and weekend passes. Seasonal lift cards will also be on offer, catering to those looking to spend extended time on the mountain trails. Of particular excitement for cycling enthusiasts is the opening of the “Vitosha Tulip” downhill course, which is located near the ski slope of the same name. The course, which was set apart at the end of 2022, quickly gained popularity and has already hosted international competitions that contribute points towards the global rankings.

Looking ahead, the end of September will bring an international cycling event from the calendar of the International Cycling Union, which will also serve as the Balkan Championships this year. The competition is expected to draw some of the best riders from across the Balkans and Europe, adding to the excitement of the summer season on Vitosha.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Vitosha, summer, season

Related Articles:

Survey Reveals Many Bulgarians Won’t Be Taking Summer Breaks This Year

A quarter of Bulgarians do not even think about going on summer vacation this year

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Sofia City Bus Collides with Car at Major Intersection, Leaving Elderly Man Dead (VIDEO)

A collision between a bus from the Sofia City Transport Company and a car took place early this morning at the intersection of Slivnitsa and Dr. Petar Dertliev boulevards in Sofia

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 14:05

Water Outage Hits Lozen and Surrounding Areas Today

A malfunction in the street water supply system near the Lozen Residential Park has led to a 12-hour suspension of water service today

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 11:05

Literature Takes Center Stage in Sofia as Spring Book Fair Opens May 26

The 2025 Spring Book Fair will officially open its doors on May 26 in Sofia, marking the return of one of the year’s most anticipated literary gatherings

Society | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 11:02

Sofia Kindergartens to Stay Open This Summer: New Programs Support Families and Teachers

This summer marks a shift in how Sofia approaches care for its youngest citizens

Society » Education | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 17:36

Sofia: Migrants Detained After Police Chase Ends in Crash on Tsarigradsko Shose

Bulgarian police apprehended a group of migrants on Sofia’s "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash

Society » Incidents | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 12:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Survey Reveals Many Bulgarians Won’t Be Taking Summer Breaks This Year

A quarter of Bulgarians do not even think about going on summer vacation this year

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Bulgaria and the UK Strengthen Tourism Partnership Amid Rising British Visitor Numbers

Tourism Minister Miroslav Borsos met with the UK’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 15:25

Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth

Bulgarian hoteliers are forecasting a moderate rise in summer holiday prices, expecting an increase of 10 to 15 percent compared to last year

Business » Tourism | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Foreign Workers in Bulgaria Mostly Employed in Tourism, Construction, and Transport

Foreign workers in Bulgaria are most commonly employed in the tourism, construction, and transport sectors

Business » Tourism | May 23, 2025, Friday // 09:46

New Direct Flight from Varna to Chisinau Makes Bulgarian Coast More Accessible for Moldovan Tourists

The international entrepreneurial corporation KYB, in collaboration with SkyUp Airlines and several partners, has introduced the first direct scheduled flight linking Bulgaria and Moldova

Business » Tourism | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 15:07

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer

Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes

Business » Tourism | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria