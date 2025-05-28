What Brits Google Late at Night Might Surprise You

It’s past midnight. You can’t sleep, you just made a fresh cup of tea, and things are either too quiet or filled with suspicious sounds. Going to bed would be the reasonable, grown-up thing to do, but not tonight. Tonight, you’re rebelling like you’re a teenager again, refusing to go to bed at an appropriate hour on a school night. And how shall you fill these late-night hours? With a late-night Google spiral, of course. If it’s any comfort, you’re not alone. Here are some of the things that Brits google late at night.

“Can I eat _____?”

It’s late, you’re hungry. We’ve all been there! Whether it’s raiding your fridge, sniffing the questionable leftover takeout from last Tuesday, or trying to figure out if the nearby chip shop is still open, all bets are off when the late-night munchies hit.

“How to tell if the milk is off”

Well, how can you tell?! The sniff test still reigns supreme. If your nose scrunches, then the milk has curdled. In some cases, though, the scent is harder to place with a nuanced, complex, but not necessarily good aroma. When in doubt, toss it. Gambling is fun when UK players can get a bonus on a casino site, but there’s no sense in rolling the dice on dodgy dairy.

“Can you die from eating too many Percy Pigs?”

These beloved pigs offer the burst of sugar that you need to continue panic googling that creak in your basement well into the night. But how many pigs is too many? We know they’re vegan now–does that also mean they’re healthy-ish?

“How to make pancakes”

Who doesn’t crave a stack of pancakes at 3 AM?! That’s the real question. Honestly, pancakes really are a peak “middle-of-the-night” treat. They only need five or six ingredients; surely you can find that many in your dusty cupboard!

“Does _____ mean I have cancer?”

Do you ever lie awake at night trying to map out all your mysterious aches and pains and determine the reasons for them like a crazy detective with insomnia? No one? Just me? Right then.

“How to tell if you have high blood pressure”

That’s bad, right? Is that why I feel slightly dizzy when I stand up too fast? My smartwatch keeps buzzing, so something must be wrong.

“Googles list of weird (but maybe perfectly normal) symptoms”

Look, the body is a complex piece of machinery. Unless you’re a doctor, it can be hard to know if what you’re experiencing is perfectly normal or a perfect disaster. You can always trust Google to give you the worst-case scenario.

“What was that sound?”

The later it gets, the scarier the sounds become. Has your flat always been this noisy? Is your boiler getting ready to explode, or has a ghost moved in? All it takes is one crash, creak, or chirp too many for you to dive headfirst into your covers and Google, trying to get to the bottom of whatever fresh disaster your home has cooked up.

“Boiler making weird noises–dangerous?”

Is this a new sound or an old sound? What sound means it’s going to blow or, at the very least, require an expensive repair? Boilers normally make weird noises every now and again, but is this noise normal? It sounds like a haunted house in here.

“How to fix a dripping tap”

Okay, the tap definitely sounds louder tonight. It’s been dripping for weeks, but no more. Time to fix it. All you need is some tape, confidence, and a little help from the YouTube DIY experts. Just don’t make an even worse DIY disaster in the process.

“How to know if you just heard a ghost”

The UK has some fantastic (and addicting) paranormal TV shows. So, although we don’t blame you for bingeing Ghosts until 2 AM, your imagination might be running away from you now.

“Whatever happened to…”

You should be sleeping, but instead you’re reminiscing on ‘00s shows and classic ‘90s telly ads. Nostalgic TV searches will keep you entertained throughout the night, just like these on-screen delights used to entertain you before they disappeared off-air. After a few dozen Google searches and a couple of hours watching blurry YouTube clips, you’ll be convinced that they just don’t make telly like they used to.

“Who won Big Brother UK Series 3?”

It was Kate Lawler! She was also the first female winner of the series. But was £70,000 worth 64 days in the Big Brother house?

“TV ad with the gorilla and Phil Collins”

All it takes is the right keywords to find your favourite TV ad from the late ‘00s. Someone at Cadbury decided to put actor Garon Michael in a gorilla suit and have him play the drums to Phil Collins’ hit In the Air Tonight. Now there’s an image that lives rent-free in your head.

Honourable Mentions: Boredom-Fuelled Distractions

Sleep is boring, really. Better to fuel your overtired, overstimulated brain with increasingly obscure Google searches to keep it preoccupied. Whether it’s doom-scrolling social media or binge-watching panel shows, Brits will do almost anything to avoid sleep for just one. more. hour.

“Weirdest things overhead on the Tube”

TikTok and Reddit deliver the goods when it comes to discussions on weird things that only Brits can understand. It’s easy to dive down a rabbit hole from here. We hope you brought your torch. It’s going to be a long night.

“Night-time browsing for cheap holidays”

We’re known for our tea and royalty, not our weather. Every Brit has stared out the window at the rain that just won’t stop and thought, I need to get out of here. Enter searching for cheap flights to the Canary Islands or Portugal for next Friday.