Bulgaria: 'Balkan Wall 25' and 'Balkan Sentinel 25' Kicked Off: Multinational Exercises in Bulgaria

The multinational exercises "Balkan Wall - 25" and "Balkan Sentinel - 25" officially started at the Koren training ground in Bulgaria. These exercises, organized by the Land Forces, are part of the larger "Immediate Response 25" framework and bring together military units from Bulgaria, Italy, Romania, and the USA.

During the opening ceremony, Brigadier General Plamen Yordanov, Deputy Commander of the Land Forces, addressed the participants. He acknowledged that the next two weeks will pose challenges, but emphasized the importance of learning and building together. “Teamwork, communication, and discipline are the keys to success,” he said. Brigadier General Yordanov also noted that the exercises will focus on improving cooperation and coordination between the different national formations as they plan and conduct an allied operation.

He described these exercises as more than just training - they are an important step in improving readiness and strengthening the ability to respond to the increasingly complex and unpredictable security environment.

"Balkan Wall - 25" is a command and staff exercise that takes place from May 27 to June 7 at both the Koren and Novo Selo training grounds. It is led by the Land Forces Command, with participation from the headquarters of the 61st Stryamska Mechanized Brigade, the headquarters of the NATO Multinational Battle Group led by Italy, and representatives from the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy.

At the same time, from May 27 to June 9, the multinational tactical live-fire exercise "Balkan Sentinel - 25" is underway at the Koren training ground. This exercise is led by the 61st Stryamska Mechanized Brigade and includes forces and assets from the Bulgarian Land Forces and Air Force, a maneuver company from the US Army, formations from the NATO Multinational Battle Group with Italy as the framework nation, and a mechanized platoon from the Romanian Army.

A Capability Demonstration Day is scheduled for June 9, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Koren training ground, where the participating forces will showcase their skills and capabilities.

