Revolution in Bulgarian Football: Four Bulgarian Starters Compulsory, League Shrinks to 14 Teams

Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) President Georgi Ivanov - "Gonzo" has unveiled a groundbreaking decision that could shake up Bulgarian football. Under the new rules, every elite team will be required to include at least five Bulgarian players in their matchday squad, with four of them in the starting lineup.

Each club will need to decide before the start of the season if they will follow this rule. If they choose not to, they must pay a one-time fee of 400,000 BGN (200,000 euros), which will be distributed among the clubs that comply with the rule. If a club promises to comply but fails to field four Bulgarian starters in a given game, they will forfeit the match 0:3.

"We are doing this for the national team and Bulgarian football as a whole," said Gonzo. "We can't have a league with only 32 percent Bulgarian players and 68 percent foreigners, then wonder why we’re not in the World or European Championships. I haven’t spoken to the clubs about this. I know it’s not a popular decision, but someone had to make it. We’ve had enough of being at the bottom. We’re determined to stand firm on this, because club football should be the foundation of the national team. We’re rolling out a five-year plan and will be unwavering in developing Bulgarian players."

Another significant change was also announced: the First League will shrink from 16 to 14 teams starting in the 2026/27 season. To make this happen, three clubs will be directly relegated next season, and one will have to play in a playoff to determine its fate.