May 29 Forecast: Cloudy Start, Afternoon Rain, and Snow Over 2,300 m

Thursday's forecast for Bulgaria suggests cloudy skies in the morning, with thundery showers expected later in the day across Western, Eastern, and Central regions. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will vary between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 18 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning is expected to be mostly sunny, giving way to rain in isolated areas by the afternoon. Winds will start light and from the west-northwest, gradually shifting to southeasterly. Daytime highs along the coast will range from 20 to 24 degrees, and sea water temperatures will be between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius.

In the mountains, expect cloudy conditions with rain. Snowfall is possible at elevations above 2,300 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong from the northwest. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will be around 12 degrees, and at 2,000 meters, highs will reach about 5 degrees Celsius.