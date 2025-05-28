More Than Half of Bulgarians Oppose the Euro
According to the latest Eurobarometer survey released recently, half of the Bulgarian population opposes the adoption of the euro, with 50% against and 43% in favor. This puts Bulgaria among five EU countries where the majority are against joining the eurozone. The other countries sharing this stance include Sweden (55%), Poland (59%), the Czech Republic (63%), and Denmark (65%). Meanwhile, support for the euro is rising across the rest of the EU, with 22 member states showing a majority in favor.
Trust in the European Union as an institution has reached its highest point in 18 years, with 52% of Europeans expressing confidence in the EU, a level not seen since 2007. Young people aged 15 to 24 are the most trusting demographic, with 59% expressing confidence. Alongside this, optimism about the EU’s future remains strong, with over 60% of citizens across the bloc hopeful about what lies ahead.
Economic unity also draws broad support, as 80% of Europeans agree the EU should retaliate if other countries raise tariffs on EU imports. Defence and security policy enjoy unprecedented backing as well, with 81% of respondents in favor of a common security and defence framework, the highest approval since 2004. Still, 78% remain worried about the EU’s security situation over the next five years.
Core European values continue to resonate strongly. Peace tops the list of what citizens hold most dear, followed closely by democracy and respect for the rule of law and fundamental rights.
Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, 72% of Europeans support economic sanctions against Moscow, and 60% approve of granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership. Bulgaria’s public opinion diverges notably here: 62% of Bulgarians oppose providing military aid to Ukraine, while only 32% support it. This contrasts with the broader EU trend, where 59% favor military aid and 36% are opposed.
Within the EU as a whole, support for the euro currency has climbed to a record 74%, according to the March-April 2025 survey. Among eurozone countries specifically, support is even stronger at 83%. Bulgaria, however, shows more hesitance: only 43% back the euro, marking a decline of 4 percentage points compared to the survey conducted six months earlier. Meanwhile, 51% of Bulgarians now oppose joining the eurozone, a slight increase from before.
Trust in the EU remains steady in Bulgaria, with 53% expressing confidence, unchanged since late 2024. Distrust has fallen marginally, with 35% expressing no trust, down by 2 percentage points.
Source: Eurobarometer
