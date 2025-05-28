Bulgaria: Interior Minister Mitov Reveals Procurement of Icons and Balloons Started Under Petkov Government

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 13:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Interior Minister Mitov Reveals Procurement of Icons and Balloons Started Under Petkov Government

The public procurement involving the purchase of icons and balloons intended to help reduce road accidents was initiated during the government led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, and spokesperson Lena Borislavova, announced Interior Minister Daniel Mitov.

Mitov stated that the controversial order for 30,000 icons - specifically for the “Ascension of the Lord” or Spasovden car icon - along with small magnet icons and related thematic lucky charms, was personally approved by Boyko Rashkov back in 2022. This purchase was later endorsed by Rashkov’s successor, acting Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

At a special briefing held at the Council of Ministers, Mitov criticized the opposition, accusing them of orchestrating a spectacle. “They create the problem, then condemn it, and finally pose for photos with it on social media,” he said, calling them amateurish actors following an old script from their previous tenure.

Mitov pointed out that the public order also included items such as 15,000 beach balls, 50,000 balloons, 30,000 blue pens, and 1,000 badges. He emphasized that the procurement was signed by Rashkov on April 26, 2022, and later by Demerdzhiev, making the current criticism ironic and misplaced.

He also mentioned that the entire situation reflects the phrase “Here's your bride, Spasovden,” implying that the critics have trapped themselves. Mitov expressed confidence that all the insults and nonsense recently voiced and posted online would ultimately backfire on their authors.

Finally, he assured that the procurement would be thoroughly reviewed and the items ordered would be replaced as necessary.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mitov, Rashkov, icons

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Interior Minister Condemns Police Custody Death in Kazanlak as 'Disgraceful'

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has described the case of the man who died in police custody in Kazanlak as “a disgrace” to the Ministry of Interior

Politics | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:49

Bulgarian Opposition Accused of Undermining Eurozone Bid Amid No-Confidence Votes

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov (GERB party) has accused part of the Bulgarian opposition of attempting to obstruct the country’s path to eurozone membership

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:03

More Confusion: Daniel Mitov Declines Offer for Acting Foreign Minister

GERB MP Daniel Mitov has announced his refusal to accept the offer to serve as acting foreign minister, citing concerns about becoming a pawn in the current power struggle

Politics | April 19, 2024, Friday // 11:29

Daniel Mitov Ready for Foreign Minister Role Amid Geopolitical Test in Bulgaria

Daniel Mitov, Deputy Chairman of GERB, has expressed his readiness to assume the position of Acting Foreign Minister

Politics | April 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:40

Bulgarian Politics: Slavi Trifonov to Rashkov “I am a Mobster - Arrest me”

TV personality Slavi Trifonov and leader of the political party “There Is Such a People” (TISP), which failed four times to form a government in Bulgaria, published an ironic comment on Facebook regarding the mass accusations in recent days that he does n

Politics | July 25, 2022, Monday // 17:13

“There Is Such a People” were afraid that Rashkov would head the Anti-Corruption Commission and Left the Talks for a New Government

I am beginning to think that ‘There Is Such a People’ had no intention of participating in the formation of a government at all

Politics | July 24, 2022, Sunday // 11:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'Balkan Wall 25' and 'Balkan Sentinel 25' Kicked Off: Multinational Exercises in Bulgaria

The multinational exercises "Balkan Wall - 25" and "Balkan Sentinel - 25" officially started at the Koren training ground in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 14:30

Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects Euro Referendum Proposal Again

The Bulgarian National Assembly has once again dismissed the proposal by the "Revival" party for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Bulgaria’s PM Issues Ultimatum on Road Control: Structural Changes Ahead if Accidents Don’t Decline

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has delivered a stern warning to several ministers and agency leaders

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 11:36

Borissov: Bulgarians Are Becoming Poorer Due to Radev's BOTAS Deal, Not Eurozone Entry

GERB leader Boyko Borissov warned that anyone trying to exploit the situation around price fluctuations linked to the Eurozone entry would be stopped by the law

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 11:08

EP Set to Recognize Macedonian Identity and Language, Stirring Bulgarian Concerns

The European Parliament is preparing to adopt a report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress that will, for the first time, formally recognize the Macedonian identity and languag

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24

Bulgaria's President Turns to Constitutional Court Over Parliament’s Refusal to Discuss Euro Referendum

The Constitutional Court has formally opened a case following a request from President Rumen Radev. Judge Krasimir Vlahov has been assigned as the rapporteur for the matter

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 17:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria