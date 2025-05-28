Bulgaria: Interior Minister Mitov Reveals Procurement of Icons and Balloons Started Under Petkov Government

The public procurement involving the purchase of icons and balloons intended to help reduce road accidents was initiated during the government led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, and spokesperson Lena Borislavova, announced Interior Minister Daniel Mitov.

Mitov stated that the controversial order for 30,000 icons - specifically for the “Ascension of the Lord” or Spasovden car icon - along with small magnet icons and related thematic lucky charms, was personally approved by Boyko Rashkov back in 2022. This purchase was later endorsed by Rashkov’s successor, acting Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

At a special briefing held at the Council of Ministers, Mitov criticized the opposition, accusing them of orchestrating a spectacle. “They create the problem, then condemn it, and finally pose for photos with it on social media,” he said, calling them amateurish actors following an old script from their previous tenure.

Mitov pointed out that the public order also included items such as 15,000 beach balls, 50,000 balloons, 30,000 blue pens, and 1,000 badges. He emphasized that the procurement was signed by Rashkov on April 26, 2022, and later by Demerdzhiev, making the current criticism ironic and misplaced.

He also mentioned that the entire situation reflects the phrase “Here's your bride, Spasovden,” implying that the critics have trapped themselves. Mitov expressed confidence that all the insults and nonsense recently voiced and posted online would ultimately backfire on their authors.

Finally, he assured that the procurement would be thoroughly reviewed and the items ordered would be replaced as necessary.