Asen Vassilev on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Transition: No Expected Price Hikes, but Real Estate Costs May Rise

Business » FINANCE | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01
The co-chair of "We Continue the Change," Asen Vassilev, said he does not expect a surge in consumer prices in Bulgaria after the adoption of the euro, arguing that the concerns are not backed by evidence. He explained that in countries that have already switched to the euro, any price growth was mainly seen in real estate, not in daily goods or services. Such a trend is likely to be observed in Bulgaria as well, he noted, while also recalling that real estate prices rose after Bulgaria joined both the European Union and NATO.

He pointed out that the information campaign surrounding the eurozone entry has been delayed and is not presented in a way that allows people to understand it properly. This makes it hard for citizens to find and assess the facts they need, he emphasized.

Separately, Eva Maydell, the European Parliament’s main rapporteur on Bulgaria’s eurozone accession, cautioned against stirring up people’s feelings on the matter just as the convergence report is about to be released. She stressed that the European Union’s decision is not political but is based strictly on institutional criteria.

She underlined that the process is well-structured and largely automatic, with no hidden institutional barriers. She expressed confidence that the European Commission will present its assessment soon, noting that the Bulgarian government has clearly stated its position.

