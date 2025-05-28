Bulgaria’s PM Issues Ultimatum on Road Control: Structural Changes Ahead if Accidents Don’t Decline

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has delivered a stern warning to several ministers and agency leaders, making it clear that if road accident figures do not show a significant decrease within the next month - and if improvements are not clearly felt by citizens - he will initiate structural reforms in key departments.

The Prime Minister demanded the immediate reinstatement of the Road Safety Coordination Center, emphasizing the need for better organization and leadership in road safety efforts.

This morning, Zhelyazkov convened a working meeting that brought together representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the Road Police, and the National Revenue Agency. During the discussions, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the rising number of traffic accidents and pointed out a missed opportunity: the existing potential for stronger control within these institutions remains largely untapped.

To address these issues, a nationwide meeting of the Ministry of Interior is scheduled for Friday. The goal is to develop a more efficient system for road monitoring and enforcement across the country.

Zhelyazkov made it clear that if communication between agencies does not improve and if tangible results are not achieved within the month, he will not hesitate to take further action.

Before today’s Council of Ministers meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov reiterated his firm stance on road control. He gave the Traffic Police, the traffic division, and the State Road Safety Agency a one-month deadline to enhance their oversight capabilities. He stressed that the improvements must be visible to the public.

Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadjov has been tasked with coordinating this effort to ensure better cooperation among the various agencies involved.

Zhelyazkov criticized current road safety operations as reactive and inconsistent, saying, “The road control bodies must ensure safety. The latest incidents show they respond spontaneously and situationally.”

He set three clear objectives for the responsible institutions to meet.

A meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ regional directorates is planned for Friday, where specific measures to improve road safety control will be identified.

Furthermore, the work of the Road Safety Coordination Center must be reactivated within the month, with concrete steps outlined to enhance its effectiveness.

Ahead of the Council of Ministers session, the Prime Minister also met with officials from the National Revenue Agency and the Ministry of Interior. He expressed hope that his warning would awaken the administrative instinct within the bureaucracy to preserve and improve its functioning.