US Halts Student Visa Interviews and Tightens Social Media Vetting for Applicants

US President Donald Trump’s administration has instructed American embassies worldwide to halt scheduling new appointments for student visa interviews, CNN reported. This decision was outlined in a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who noted that the pause would remain in place “until further guidance is issued.” According to the memo, the break is needed as the administration plans to roll out an expanded system of social media vetting for student and foreign exchange visa applicants, a move expected to have significant operational consequences for consulates and embassies.

The order specifically instructs embassies to remove any new student visa interview slots from their schedules, though existing appointments will proceed as planned. Foreign students typically need to secure an interview at a US embassy in their home country before getting visa approval. Many universities in the US depend heavily on tuition fees paid by international students.

The administration’s move comes amid a broader campaign against some of the US’s top universities, including Harvard, which President Trump has accused of left-wing bias and of supporting antisemitism. Recently, the Trump administration even revoked Harvard’s ability to host international students and researchers—a move temporarily blocked by a federal judge but still part of an aggressive crackdown.

According to a statement from State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the administration is determined to “vet who it is that comes into the country,” reiterating that this process is taken “very seriously.” The administration’s intensified scrutiny of student visa applicants and its emphasis on national security reflect growing concerns over foreign influence and campus activism perceived as extremist.

India, which sends one of the largest contingents of international students to the US, is expected to be significantly affected by this policy shift. In the 2023-24 academic year alone, over 268,000 Indian students were enrolled in American institutions, with those numbers expected to rise. Now, however, prospective students and their families face uncertainty and potential delays as the new vetting procedures come into effect.

These changes are closely tied to the administration’s aim of preventing extremist or anti-American values from entering the country. The new screening procedures will require thorough reviews of applicants’ social media activity, with officers mandated to preserve screenshots of any “potentially derogatory” posts, even if later deleted or edited. The March 25th diplomatic cable, seen by The Guardian, outlines that this could include posts or expressions showing support for terrorism or hostility toward American citizens and institutions.

This social media monitoring extends to all applicants seeking F, M, and J category visas. Consular officers are directed to flag and store screenshots of online activity that may reveal support for terrorist organisations or extremist movements, which could then be used as grounds for visa denial. The memo also states that content seen as displaying a hostile attitude toward American society, culture, or governmental structures may render an applicant ineligible.

The move comes after a series of visa revocations and deportation threats, particularly targeting those involved in pro-Palestinian campus activism. A recent high-profile case involved Tufts University student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was arrested by plainclothes police following her authorship of an op-ed supportive of Palestinians. Rubio later defended the crackdown, saying students seeking visas while planning to join such movements would not be allowed entry into the US.

Financially, the visa uncertainty poses serious challenges for Indian families, many of whom have already committed funds to tuition and housing deposits. Students are advised to monitor updates from the US embassy and their universities, to brace for potential delays, and to keep their social media profiles transparent and clean to avoid any issues during this intensified screening process.

The Trump administration’s hardline measures underscore its deepening conflict with elite universities, casting a long shadow over the future of international education in the US and raising the stakes for students hoping to study in America.