Bulgarian Man Jailed in UK After Violent Knife Attack on Flatmate

Crime | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Man Jailed in UK After Violent Knife Attack on Flatmate @Pixabay

A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after a violent attack on his flatmate in Cambridgeshire, police have confirmed, BNR reported. Tihomir Slavov, aged 37, was handed a 45-month jail term for a string of offences, including assault and attempted robbery.

The incident began on October 10, 2022, when Slavov broke into his flatmate’s room in their shared house in Huntingdon and stole cigarettes. Two days later, the victim confronted Slavov about the theft. Slavov apologised and said he would fix the damage he caused to the door during the break-in. However, tensions escalated when the victim and another housemate raised concerns about overdue rent payments.

On October 14, the situation turned violent. Slavov forced his way into the victim’s room, punched him repeatedly, and threatened him with a knife. He demanded the victim’s bank cards and stole his mobile phone. The victim fought back, and in the struggle that followed, Slavov stabbed the man multiple times.

After the attack, Slavov fled the house. The injured man was taken to hospital to treat stab wounds on his forearm, thigh and face. Police were alerted to the incident and tracked Slavov down the same day.

Slavov admitted in court to charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent, attempted robbery, burglary, criminal damage, and theft. For these crimes, he received a sentence of 45 months behind bars.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, UK, attack

Related Articles:

Trump Donor Invests €43M in Bulgarian Satellite Firm

One of the major financial backers of Donald Trump's campaign, billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has made a substantial investment in Bulgaria's EnduroSat

Business » Finance | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

What Brits Google Late at Night Might Surprise You

It’s past midnight.

Lifestyle | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 14:27

EP Set to Recognize Macedonian Identity and Language, Stirring Bulgarian Concerns

The European Parliament is preparing to adopt a report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress that will, for the first time, formally recognize the Macedonian identity and languag

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24

Injury Sidelines Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Again at French Open

Grigor Dimitrov’s run at Roland Garros came to an abrupt end as injury forced him to retire during his opening match, marking the fourth straight Grand Slam where the Bulgarian star has been sidelined.

Sports | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:56

One Bulgarian Dead, Seven Injured in Austrian Highway Crash

A tragic accident occurred on the A25 highway near Wels, Austria, when a minibus carrying eight Bulgarian citizens crashed into a truck

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 15:15

Court Victory for Roma Rights in Bulgaria: Ordinance Delaying Child Support Payments Overturned

The Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Court has annulled a controversial ordinance that unfairly penalized families receiving state-funded child support

Society | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

91-Year-Old Man Fatally Shoots Son-in-Law After Family Tragedy Near Burgas

A tragic domestic dispute turned deadly on Tuesday night in the Lahana area near the Sarafovo district of Burgas

Crime | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 12:05

Georgi Semerdzhiev Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Fatal Car Crash in Sofia

Former footballer Georgi Semerdzhiev has received a final sentence of 20 years in prison for causing a devastating car crash in Sofia in July 2022 that claimed the lives of two young women

Crime | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 16:37

Shock in Italy: Bulgarian Woman Fatally Stabbed by Partner in Civitavecchia

In the Italian city of Civitavecchia, a 46-year-old Bulgarian woman was brutally murdered by her partner,

Crime | May 16, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Tragic End: Bulgarian Woman Fatally Stabbed in the Netherlands

A 39-year-old Bulgarian woman named Sasha Nencheva was fatally stabbed in Sneek, Friesland, the Netherlands, as reported by local media

Crime | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 12:33

Sofia: Armed Robbery Near Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

An armed robbery was reported in Sofia this morning, targeting a jewelry studio in the "Poduyane" district near the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium

Crime | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 11:57

Syrian Nationals Charged with Kidnapping and Rape in Bulgarian Village

Two Syrian nationals, aged 24 and 32, have been charged by the Haskovo District Prosecutor's Office for kidnapping and raping two Moroccan citizens in the Bulgarian village of Harmanli

Crime | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 08:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria