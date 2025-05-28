Bulgarian Man Jailed in UK After Violent Knife Attack on Flatmate

A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after a violent attack on his flatmate in Cambridgeshire, police have confirmed, BNR reported. Tihomir Slavov, aged 37, was handed a 45-month jail term for a string of offences, including assault and attempted robbery.

The incident began on October 10, 2022, when Slavov broke into his flatmate’s room in their shared house in Huntingdon and stole cigarettes. Two days later, the victim confronted Slavov about the theft. Slavov apologised and said he would fix the damage he caused to the door during the break-in. However, tensions escalated when the victim and another housemate raised concerns about overdue rent payments.

On October 14, the situation turned violent. Slavov forced his way into the victim’s room, punched him repeatedly, and threatened him with a knife. He demanded the victim’s bank cards and stole his mobile phone. The victim fought back, and in the struggle that followed, Slavov stabbed the man multiple times.

After the attack, Slavov fled the house. The injured man was taken to hospital to treat stab wounds on his forearm, thigh and face. Police were alerted to the incident and tracked Slavov down the same day.

Slavov admitted in court to charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent, attempted robbery, burglary, criminal damage, and theft. For these crimes, he received a sentence of 45 months behind bars.