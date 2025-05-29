Trump’s Patience Runs Thin: Russia Faces Pressure Over Delayed Peace Memo

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg sharply rebuked former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on May 27, condemning his comments that hinted at the threat of World War III as “reckless” and “unfitting of a world power.” Kellogg’s remarks came in response to Medvedev’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “President (Donald) Trump... is working to stop this war and end the killing. We await receipt of (the Russian) Memorandum... that you promised a week ago. Cease fire now,” Kellogg stated on X.

Medvedev had fired back at Trump’s social media posts, in which the U.S. president called Putin “crazy” and said he was “playing with fire.” In a direct response, Medvedev posted: “Regarding Trump’s words about Putin ‘playing with fire’ and ‘really bad things’ happening to Russia. I only know of one really bad thing - WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!” Medvedev’s pointed comment referred to Trump’s escalating frustration with Moscow, as he warned of “really bad things” for Russia if the Kremlin continued its attacks on Ukraine.

Trump’s growing exasperation stems from Russia’s failure to deliver a promised peace proposal. During a phone call on May 19, Putin had assured Trump that a “memorandum of peace” outlining terms for a ceasefire would be sent soon. Yet, as of May 27, no such document has materialized, a U.S. official and a White House source told CNN. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said there was “no timeline” for finalizing the memorandum, according to Russian state media.

Speaking to reporters, Trump voiced his disappointment in Putin’s ongoing aggression. “He’s killing a lot of people,” Trump said on May 25. “I don’t know what’s wrong with him. What the hell happened to him?” His remarks came as lawmakers in Congress pressed for tougher measures. Over 80 senators are backing a bipartisan bill to impose sweeping sanctions, including secondary sanctions and 500% tariffs on countries buying Russian energy. “All of us, by our public statements as well as private contacts, are pressing very, very hard,” Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN.

Despite Trump’s forceful rhetoric, the White House has yet to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Moscow. On Truth Social, Trump warned that Putin was “playing with fire” and suggested that if not for him, Russia would have already faced “really bad” consequences.

The delay in Russia’s promised peace document has frustrated U.S. diplomats. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told him that Moscow was preparing a draft with ceasefire terms. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed on May 27 that the work on the document was continuing and that it would be handed over to Kyiv once completed.

At the State Department, spokesperson Tammy Bruce dismissed Russian complaints about Trump’s social media posts. “If the Russians cared about the nature of how [peace efforts are] proceeding, they would be thinking less about [the president’s statements] and more about what they could do – which is in their hands – to stop the carnage and the slaughter that’s happening right now,” Bruce said on May 27. She described Trump’s posts as a “clear and completely transparent” condemnation of Russia’s ongoing attacks, urging Moscow to take them seriously.

Meanwhile, Russia has intensified its military campaign in Ukraine, launching the largest aerial assault of the war so far, with over 600 drones and dozens of missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities over the weekend. On May 26 alone, Moscow reportedly deployed 355 Shahed-type drones and decoys, marking a record drone attack.

Even as Trump has sharply criticized Putin’s actions, there have been no tangible policy shifts toward increasing economic or military pressure on Russia. In contrast, members of Congress are calling for much tougher sanctions. However, a bipartisan “bone-crushing” sanctions bill has not yet been formally endorsed by the Trump administration, leaving the path ahead for U.S. policy unclear.