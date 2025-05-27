Bulgaria's President Turns to Constitutional Court Over Parliament’s Refusal to Discuss Euro Referendum

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 17:43
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Turns to Constitutional Court Over Parliament’s Refusal to Discuss Euro Referendum

The Constitutional Court has formally opened a case following a request from President Rumen Radev. Judge Krasimir Vlahov has been assigned as the rapporteur for the matter, BNR reported.

Last Friday, President Radev submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for a mandatory interpretation of certain constitutional provisions, as well as to declare invalid the decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, who refused to bring to parliament a proposal for a national referendum. The proposed referendum question was: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should introduce the single European currency 'euro' in 2026?"

The president’s petition asks the court to clarify two key points: first, whether the National Assembly is obliged to consider a referendum proposal made by a constitutional body that is authorized by law; and second, whether the Speaker of the National Assembly has the constitutional authority to assess the conditions under which such a referendum proposal is admissible and to reject it.

Following Radev’s initiative, the Constitutional Court began examining the case, seeking to provide a binding interpretation of the relevant constitutional texts. This move responds directly to the order issued by Natalia Kiselova, which blocked discussion in the parliamentary plenary of the referendum proposed by the president.

As previously known, President Radev announced his intention to hold a referendum asking citizens: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency 'euro' in 2026?" However, the Speaker of the Parliament did not permit the question to be debated in the chamber.

Judge Krasimir Vlahov has taken on the role of judge-rapporteur for the case.

In his request, the president demands that the Constitutional Court provide a conclusive ruling on whether the National Assembly is required to consider referendum proposals from constitutionally authorized bodies and whether the Speaker is constitutionally empowered to block such proposals by assessing their compliance with procedural requirements.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Referendum, Radev, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

Survey Reveals Many Bulgarians Won’t Be Taking Summer Breaks This Year

A quarter of Bulgarians do not even think about going on summer vacation this year

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

POLITICO: Bulgaria on Track to Join Eurozone in 2026

Bulgaria is poised to join the eurozone as its 21st member on January 1, 2026, pending final approval from the European Commission and the European Central Bank

Business » Finance | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 09:05

May 28 Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning, Rainy Afternoon, and Strong Winds

The morning will see mostly sunny conditions in many parts of the country, while significant cloud cover will develop over Northeastern Bulgaria and the southern areas

Society » Environment | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Strasbourg Court Condemns Bulgaria for Police Abuse During 2020 Protests

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has condemned Bulgaria over police brutality linked to the July 2020 anti-government protests

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:51

Bulgarian Economists Divided Over Eurozone Readiness

On Nova TV, economist Stoyan Panchev noted that one of the reasons prices went up in Croatia after adopting the euro was the administrative suppression of prices prior to the introduction of the currency

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Need for Fear-Driven Euro Debate

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the government does not see the need for a debate around Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone that would only fuel fear among the public

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 15:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

EP Set to Recognize Macedonian Identity and Language, Stirring Bulgarian Concerns

The European Parliament is preparing to adopt a report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress that will, for the first time, formally recognize the Macedonian identity and languag

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24

Strasbourg Court Condemns Bulgaria for Police Abuse During 2020 Protests

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has condemned Bulgaria over police brutality linked to the July 2020 anti-government protests

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:51

Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Need for Fear-Driven Euro Debate

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the government does not see the need for a debate around Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone that would only fuel fear among the public

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 15:22

DPS Drama: Chakarov Steps Down as Peevski Talks of Unity, Dogan Allies Push Back

Delyan Peevski, who leads the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning (DPS - New Beginning) party and its parliamentary group, met with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 12:54

Christo Grozev: Russian Intelligence Targets Bulgaria’s Western Alignment

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, stated that the Russian secret services are focused on sowing instability and undermining the civilizational choices of Bulgaria and other nations

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 10:07

Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Social Risks and 'Price Shock' from Eurozone Transition

President Rumen Radev once again declined to clearly express his support or opposition to the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 07:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria