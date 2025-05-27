Bulgaria's President Turns to Constitutional Court Over Parliament’s Refusal to Discuss Euro Referendum

The Constitutional Court has formally opened a case following a request from President Rumen Radev. Judge Krasimir Vlahov has been assigned as the rapporteur for the matter, BNR reported.

Last Friday, President Radev submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for a mandatory interpretation of certain constitutional provisions, as well as to declare invalid the decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, who refused to bring to parliament a proposal for a national referendum. The proposed referendum question was: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should introduce the single European currency 'euro' in 2026?"

The president’s petition asks the court to clarify two key points: first, whether the National Assembly is obliged to consider a referendum proposal made by a constitutional body that is authorized by law; and second, whether the Speaker of the National Assembly has the constitutional authority to assess the conditions under which such a referendum proposal is admissible and to reject it.

Following Radev’s initiative, the Constitutional Court began examining the case, seeking to provide a binding interpretation of the relevant constitutional texts. This move responds directly to the order issued by Natalia Kiselova, which blocked discussion in the parliamentary plenary of the referendum proposed by the president.

As previously known, President Radev announced his intention to hold a referendum asking citizens: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency 'euro' in 2026?" However, the Speaker of the Parliament did not permit the question to be debated in the chamber.

Judge Krasimir Vlahov has taken on the role of judge-rapporteur for the case.

In his request, the president demands that the Constitutional Court provide a conclusive ruling on whether the National Assembly is required to consider referendum proposals from constitutionally authorized bodies and whether the Speaker is constitutionally empowered to block such proposals by assessing their compliance with procedural requirements.