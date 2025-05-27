Injury Sidelines Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Again at French Open

Sports | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:56
Bulgaria: Injury Sidelines Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Again at French Open

Grigor Dimitrov’s run at Roland Garros came to an abrupt end as injury forced him to retire during his opening match, marking the fourth straight Grand Slam where the Bulgarian star has been sidelined.

Seeded 16th, Dimitrov fell to American qualifier Ethan Quinn with the score at 6-2, 6-3, 2-6 before withdrawing. This loss ended Dimitrov’s 15th appearance at the French Open and his 57th overall in major tournaments.

Early on, Dimitrov grabbed the lead, breaking Quinn’s serve to go up 2-0 on his fourth chance, including a long 14-minute game won with a stunning forehand. He extended the lead with another break, but Quinn, ranked 106th worldwide, quickly responded by breaking back to 1-4. At 2-5, the young American served to stay in the set, but Dimitrov held firm, winning the game and closing the first set after a net error from Quinn.

The second set saw Dimitrov fend off a break point in the third game with a sharp backhand down the short diagonal. Play was interrupted by rain, during which Dimitrov took a medical timeout for pain in the back of his left thigh. He returned after about ten minutes, running despite visible discomfort.

Back on court, Dimitrov fought hard, earning two break points and converting one with a forceful smash. Although clearly limping, he held his serve for 4-1 and then served out the set at the ninth game, closing it on his first set point while leading 40:15.

In the third set, despite limited movement and serving difficulties, Dimitrov saved two break points early on and maintained his serve. He saved another break point to even the score at 2-2. However, the American managed to break Dimitrov’s serve in the sixth game, then again later, leading the Bulgarian to retire immediately after.

Injuries have plagued Dimitrov’s recent Grand Slam campaigns, keeping him out of Wimbledon and the US Open last year, as well as the 2025 Australian Open.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dimitrov, tennis, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Man Jailed in UK After Violent Knife Attack on Flatmate

A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after a violent attack on his flatmate in Cambridgeshire

Crime | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

EP Set to Recognize Macedonian Identity and Language, Stirring Bulgarian Concerns

The European Parliament is preparing to adopt a report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress that will, for the first time, formally recognize the Macedonian identity and languag

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24

One Bulgarian Dead, Seven Injured in Austrian Highway Crash

A tragic accident occurred on the A25 highway near Wels, Austria, when a minibus carrying eight Bulgarian citizens crashed into a truck

Society » Incidents | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 15:15

Court Victory for Roma Rights in Bulgaria: Ordinance Delaying Child Support Payments Overturned

The Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Court has annulled a controversial ordinance that unfairly penalized families receiving state-funded child support

Society | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Christo Grozev: Russian Intelligence Targets Bulgaria’s Western Alignment

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, stated that the Russian secret services are focused on sowing instability and undermining the civilizational choices of Bulgaria and other nations

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 10:07

Boris I of Bulgaria: The Ruler Who Brought Christianity and the Cyrillic Alphabet

Boris I of Bulgaria (also known as Boris-Mihail), who reigned from 852 to 889, is remembered as one of the most influential and transformative rulers in Bulgarian history

Society » Culture | May 26, 2025, Monday // 19:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Dominates Monaco’s F3 Grand Prix, Closes in on Championship Lead

A year after his first triumph in the Formula 3 sprint race, Nikola Tsolov claimed a resounding victory in Monaco, this time in the main race

Sports | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 11:00

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Drops a Spot, Viktoriya Tomova Moves Up in Latest Tennis Rankings

In the latest ATP and WTA rankings, Bulgaria’s top tennis players experienced contrasting fortunes

Sports | May 19, 2025, Monday // 09:09

Bulgarian Volleyball Talent Dominates U.S. College Championship

Simeon "Moni" Nikolov, son of Bulgarian volleyball legend Vlado Nikolov, made a significant mark in U.S. college volleyball by playing a key role in Long Beach's victory at the NCAA Championship

Sports | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:21

Golden Success for Bulgarian Girls’ Team at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Bulgaria claimed the girls’ team title at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Sports | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:12

Bulgaria Dominates: Stiliana Nikolova Claims Three Gold Medals in Rhythmic Gymnastics

Stiliana Nikolova continued to shine at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Burgas

Sports | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:30

Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar Named Bulgaria’s Man of the Year 2024

At a glittering ceremony held Thursday evening at Sofia’s Military Club, Olympic champion Karlos Nasar was honored as the “Man of the Year” for 2024

Sports | May 16, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria