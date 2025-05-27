Injury Sidelines Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Again at French Open

Grigor Dimitrov’s run at Roland Garros came to an abrupt end as injury forced him to retire during his opening match, marking the fourth straight Grand Slam where the Bulgarian star has been sidelined.

Seeded 16th, Dimitrov fell to American qualifier Ethan Quinn with the score at 6-2, 6-3, 2-6 before withdrawing. This loss ended Dimitrov’s 15th appearance at the French Open and his 57th overall in major tournaments.

Early on, Dimitrov grabbed the lead, breaking Quinn’s serve to go up 2-0 on his fourth chance, including a long 14-minute game won with a stunning forehand. He extended the lead with another break, but Quinn, ranked 106th worldwide, quickly responded by breaking back to 1-4. At 2-5, the young American served to stay in the set, but Dimitrov held firm, winning the game and closing the first set after a net error from Quinn.

The second set saw Dimitrov fend off a break point in the third game with a sharp backhand down the short diagonal. Play was interrupted by rain, during which Dimitrov took a medical timeout for pain in the back of his left thigh. He returned after about ten minutes, running despite visible discomfort.

Back on court, Dimitrov fought hard, earning two break points and converting one with a forceful smash. Although clearly limping, he held his serve for 4-1 and then served out the set at the ninth game, closing it on his first set point while leading 40:15.

In the third set, despite limited movement and serving difficulties, Dimitrov saved two break points early on and maintained his serve. He saved another break point to even the score at 2-2. However, the American managed to break Dimitrov’s serve in the sixth game, then again later, leading the Bulgarian to retire immediately after.

Injuries have plagued Dimitrov’s recent Grand Slam campaigns, keeping him out of Wimbledon and the US Open last year, as well as the 2025 Australian Open.