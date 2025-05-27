Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Need for Fear-Driven Euro Debate

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the government does not see the need for a debate around Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone that would only fuel fear among the public. He emphasized that political wrangling between institutions would only deepen the sense that the country could be pushed back into an electoral cycle.

“The political debate on the euro took place in 1997. We do not intend to engage in political arguments now. The government does not need a debate that creates fear among the people. What is unsettling society at the moment is the inter-institutional bickering,” Zhelyazkov explained.

Speaking at a discussion on “Financial literacy as a factor for investments, incomes and the eurozone,” organized by the Economic and Social Council at the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister said there is no room for manipulative debates. He underscored that these disputes divide society into pro-Europeans and eurosceptics.

The Prime Minister responded to comments by President Rumen Radev, who had expressed doubts about the preparedness of Bulgarian institutions for price shocks that might come with the euro. Zhelyazkov acknowledged that speculation with prices is possible but stressed that it is not something hidden or without an answer, as critics fear. He noted that the government has a clear plan for the steps ahead.

He pointed out that the National Assembly has already passed a law for the adoption of the euro, signed by a presidential decree, and reminded that the coordination mechanism for introducing the euro was established as far back as 2015. The national plan and communication strategy for the euro’s introduction were updated in 2023. These documents, he said, contain precise measures with specific deadlines.

“As a government, we depend on interinstitutional cooperation and will not enter political debates that manipulate people and stir up fears. This debate has already taken place in the past and has not changed even in 2020. At a time when the country needs confidence that joining the euro will boost the economy’s competitiveness, there is no place for debates that only breed fear,” he stated.

Vice President Iliana Yotova voiced criticism of the way the eurozone entry is being discussed, saying that there is no open debate and that the authorities avoid answering direct questions. Speaking in Sozopol, she said those responsible for requesting the convergence report and making key decisions are afraid to face the public and explain in clear terms.

She called for an open dialogue and more information to be shared with the public about Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. Yotova pointed out that in the current climate, full of insults and manipulative tactics, people are not receiving real answers to their important questions.

According to her, society needs to understand what exactly the eurozone entails, what the entry requirements are, and what the prospects might be for the country once it joins. She suggested that a referendum could be a good opportunity for a broad public dialogue where fears could be addressed with facts and clarity.

Asked if she personally supports the introduction of the euro, Yotova said she was ready to participate actively in the discussion, offering her expertise as a former MEP and now as vice president. “People must be informed so that they can make their own decisions. I cannot tell them how to vote, but I can help by providing them with information,” she concluded.