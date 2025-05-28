One Bulgarian Dead, Seven Injured in Austrian Highway Crash

A tragic accident occurred on the A25 highway near Wels, Austria, when a minibus carrying eight Bulgarian citizens crashed into a truck. According to the Austrian APA news agency, one Bulgarian man died at the scene, and seven others were taken to hospitals with injuries.

The incident took place yesterday around 7:30 a.m. local time. Due to a traffic jam, the 47-year-old Austrian truck driver had activated his hazard lights and brought his vehicle to a stop. The minibus, a Romanian-registered van, appears to have failed to notice the stationary truck and collided with it.

Police confirmed that the fatality was a 53-year-old Bulgarian man who was seated in the front of the minibus and died on the spot from his injuries. The other seven passengers, also Bulgarian citizens, sustained various injuries.

As a result of the collision, traffic along the highway was halted for several hours.