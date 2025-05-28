May 28 Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning, Rainy Afternoon, and Strong Winds

The morning will see mostly sunny conditions in many parts of the country, while significant cloud cover will develop over Northeastern Bulgaria and the southern areas. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected across much of Bulgaria, bringing brief and scattered rain showers. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will reach between 19°C and 24°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 19°C.

Cloudiness will vary along the coast, often becoming pronounced in the afternoon in the northern parts. Short, sporadic showers are likely. The wind from the northwest will be moderate. High temperatures will range from 18°C to 22°C. The sea water temperature is expected to be between 15°C and 18°C.

In the mountains, the sky will be partly cloudy, with more substantial clouds forming by midday and in the afternoon. Short, scattered rain showers are forecast, and above 2,200 meters, snow may fall. The wind will be strong from the northwest. Highs will be around 11°C at 1,200 meters and near 5°C at 2,000 meters.