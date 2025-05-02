Medieval Tarnovgrad Comes Alive: Tsarevets Fortress Hosts Reenactments and Ancient Tales

For the tenth time, the Tsarevets Fortress in Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo, will host a medieval spectacle, welcoming visitors from near and far for the International Festival of Historical Reenactments “Everyday Life in Medieval Tarnovgrad,” taking place from June 6 to 8, 2025. In this milestone edition, Bulgarian and international reenactors will transport the fortress and its grounds back to the 12th-14th centuries—an era when Tarnovo was known as the “second Constantinople” and the “third Rome.” As the capital of the Second Bulgarian State, Tarnovo was a prominent spiritual center, revered as SACRA TERRA and home to the relics of more than 15 saints.

To honor this heritage, the festival will begin with a pilgrimage to the “Holy Forty Martyrs” Church - one of Tarnovo’s most sacred sites, where Bulgarian monarchs rest and where the relics of St. Hilarion of Maglen and St. Sava of Serbia are kept. This historic site also houses monuments that recall Bulgaria’s past glories, including the columns of Khans Krum and Omurtag and that of Tsar Ivan Asen II.

Throughout the festival, the fortress will come alive with displays of medieval crafts, cuisine, clothing, and traditional practices. Archery contests, martial tournaments, and war games will echo the daily life of centuries past. Visitors will also witness living-history encampments that showcase both Eastern and Western influences. Adding a magical touch, a puppet theater will weave together ancient stories and legends for audiences young and old.

A highlight of the festival on Saturday, June 7, will be the reenactment of the Uprising of Peter and Asen - an event inspired by the belief that St. Dimitar of Thessaloniki left his city to support the brothers’ cause and the rebirth of the Bulgarian state. Later, the drama “The Last Patriarch” will pay tribute to the great medieval scholar, writer, and saint Evtimii Tarnovski, performed by the Konstantin Kisimov Theater Company at the foot of the Tsar’s Palace.

Each evening on June 6 and 7, the fortress will resound with medieval music by the group “NOTTE MEDIEVALE,” and entry to these concerts will be free for visitors. The festival, organized by the “Tarnovtsi” NGO, the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo, and the Regional Historical Museum, forms part of the city’s 2025 Cultural Calendar. Entrance to the events is free, though guests must pay the standard admission to enter the architectural and museum reserve of Tsarevets.

The official opening of the festival will take place on Friday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. in Tsar Asen I Square, just in front of the fortress gates.

Here’s the detailed program for the three-day medieval celebration:

June 6 (Friday)

14:30 – Pilgrimage to the “Holy Forty Martyrs” Church, “The Saints of Tarnovgrad”

17:30 – Festival opening ceremony at “Tsar Asen I” Square

19:00 – Concert by “NOTTE MEDIEVALE” at Tsarevets Fortress (free admission)

June 7 (Saturday)

10:00–17:00 – Medieval crafts, cuisine, lifestyle demonstrations, and archery

10:30 – Medieval Fashion show and demonstration

11:30 – Theatrical reenactment of “The Uprising of Asen and Peter”

14:00 – “ Medieval Justice” reenactment

15:00 – Puppet Theater for young and old: tales and legends

16:00 – “The Last Patriarch” theatrical performance

17:00 – “The Art of War” combat demonstrations

19:00 – Concert by “NOTTE MEDIEVALE” at Tsarevets Fortress (free admission)

June 8 (Sunday)

10:00–13:00 – Ongoing medieval crafts, lifestyle, cuisine demos, and archery

11:00 – Puppet Theater for young and old: tales and legends

11:30 – Combat games, practice, and technique demonstrations

15:00 – Festival closing

The festival promises to transport visitors into the medieval spirit of Tarnovgrad, offering a rich and authentic glimpse of Bulgaria’s historical legacy.