Sofia City Bus Collides with Car at Major Intersection, Leaving Elderly Man Dead (VIDEO)

A collision between a bus from the Sofia City Transport Company and a car took place early this morning at the intersection of Slivnitsa and Dr. Petar Dertliev boulevards in Sofia. The incident occurred at 6:12 a.m. and involved a bus operating on route 83. Although initial reports have not been officially confirmed, there is information suggesting that the bus may have driven through a red light, leading to the crash.

Police and emergency medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. An ambulance arrived within 8 minutes of the call, according to information from BNT. A 77-year-old man, who was injured in the collision, was taken to the Military Medical Academy. He suffered a head injury and was unconscious at the time of transport.

Despite efforts to save him, the man passed away due to his injuries. Police conducted an inspection at the site of the accident, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.

According to the Ministry of Interior, over the past 24 hours, nine serious road traffic accidents have occurred in Bulgaria, resulting in injuries to a total of 10 people. In Sofia alone, authorities have recorded one serious and 19 minor accidents, leaving one person injured.

The Ministry of Interior also shared cumulative data on road traffic incidents. Since the beginning of May, there have been 470 accidents, resulting in 30 fatalities and injuries to 585 people. Over the course of 2025 so far, a total of 2,189 accidents have been registered in Bulgaria, causing the deaths of 142 individuals and injuries to 2,738 others.

In comparison to the same period of 2024, there have been five more traffic-related fatalities reported this year, the Ministry noted.