Court Victory for Roma Rights in Bulgaria: Ordinance Delaying Child Support Payments Overturned

The Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Court has annulled a controversial ordinance that unfairly penalized families receiving state-funded child support, marking a major legal triumph for the Roma community and child protection in the country. The case was initiated by the Equal Opportunities Initiative and the European Roma Rights Centre (ERRC), who argued that the measure disproportionately targeted Roma families, making them suffer from bureaucratic and state-level delays over which they had no control.
On April 28, 2025, the court repealed Article 10, paragraph 3 of the Ordinance that governed state-paid child support procedures. This article allowed authorities to delay child support payments in instances when the State itself was responsible for making them. As a result, many Roma parents and caregivers, already living in vulnerable conditions, faced unjust financial hardship due to factors beyond their influence. The Supreme Court’s decision explicitly states that bureaucratic inertia and systemic failures cannot be grounds for punishing families dependent on this crucial form of support.
“This decision breaks down a significant legal obstacle that has long plagued Romani families,” said Đorđe Jovanović, President of the ERRC. “It sends a strong message that the State’s inaction cannot be used to deny people the support they desperately need.” Attorney Alexander Kashumov, who represented the case, added that this ruling sets a vital standard of fairness and social justice. He emphasized that executive authorities have a responsibility to eliminate discriminatory practices in child support processes, which until now have fallen most heavily on the Roma community. “The Court’s decision is a move towards a more just society,” Kashumov said, “and a clear reminder that discrimination has no place in the protection of children’s rights.”
This ruling is more than just a legal formality; it establishes a significant precedent in the broader fight against systemic discrimination in Bulgaria. It underlines the need for comprehensive reform within the child protection system and compels the State to address longstanding structural failures that have disproportionately affected the Roma population. The decision also signals a broader push for upholding human rights and equal treatment for all disadvantaged families who rely on child support.
This landmark judgment is the result of years of dedicated advocacy and strategic litigation by civil society groups, including the ERRC, the Equal Opportunities Initiative Association (EOIA), and the Integro Association, which coordinates the ROMACT Program in Bulgaria.
Source: European Roma Rights Centre
