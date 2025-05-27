DPS Drama: Chakarov Steps Down as Peevski Talks of Unity, Dogan Allies Push Back

Delyan Peevski, who leads the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning (DPS - New Beginning) party and its parliamentary group, met with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov, head of the parliamentary group "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan). They held what was described as a detailed and constructive discussion, resulting in a decision to close the chapter of division and hostility that had characterized recent months. Both sides emphasized that addressing people’s concerns and ensuring their wellbeing must remain the primary purpose of any political formation. According to a statement from the press center of DPS-New Beginning, they agreed that unifying the DPS is the only path forward to fulfill the promises and meet the expectations of their voters.

As part of this agreement, Dzhevdet Chakarov announced his resignation as chairman of the DPS-Dogan party. However, Hasan Azis responded promptly to clarify that this decision was made by Chakarov alone and does not represent the stance of the parliamentary group or the party’s structures. Azis explained that a meeting of the parliamentary group was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. to clarify their collective views on this matter. He insisted that there was no agreement in place to merge or unify the two factions and that Chakarov’s action was a personal decision.

Azis stressed that the structures supporting Ahmed Dogan within DPS-Dogan are fully briefed about the situation and that the leadership of the parliamentary group is aware of all ongoing processes. He added that if a formal decision were made by the party, the approach to unity would look entirely different from a mere photograph of two people shaking hands. Azis refrained from commenting on whether the group has already secured broader support, noting that the parliamentary group and the Central Bureau would issue an official position later in the afternoon.

Ilhan Küçük, a DPS-Dogan MEP, echoed Azis’s sentiment, calling Chakarov’s move a "solo action." Küçük confirmed that a meeting of the parliamentary group of DPS-Dogan would be held later in the day, where an official statement would be released. Earlier, Peevski’s formation had shared the news of the meeting and handshake between Peevski and Chakarov, highlighting their joint decision to end the recent period of division and focus on serving the people and strengthening the party. The press release also noted Chakarov’s resignation from his position as party chairman.

The background to this split within the DPS dates back to a rift between Delyan Peevski and Ahmed Dogan, the long-standing honorary chairman and influential figure within the party. While Dogan retained the loyalty of much of the traditional party base, Peevski launched his own political project under the DPS - New Beginning banner, forming a separate parliamentary group. This division led to two competing camps within the DPS, each claiming to represent the authentic voice of the party.

The split within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) became official during the parliamentary session when the previous government proposed by GERB and Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov was due to be voted on. At that critical moment, Ramadan Atalay, a close associate of DPS’s Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan, publicly declared that this cabinet should not be supported. His position directly clashed with that of Delyan Peevski, who shared the leadership of the party.

When the time came to vote, the parliamentary group’s votes were divided. A majority of the MPs backed Peevski and supported the GERB cabinet with Zhelyazkov at the helm, but these votes fell short of what was needed to secure the government’s election.

This division in the DPS fueled intense political turbulence in the summer of 2024. The two factions exchanged heated allegations, and in early September, Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan was forced to vacate his two residences in Boyana and Rosenets after documents revealed that these properties actually belonged to Danail Papazov. This triggered a wave of protests from Dogan’s loyal supporters.

For the elections to the 51st National Assembly, the two wings of the DPS ran separately. Peevski’s faction, now called DPS-New Beginning, secured more votes and entered the new parliament with 29 MPs, surpassing DPS-Dogan’s faction led by Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov, which won 10 fewer seats.

Despite not being part of the ruling coalition, DPS-Dogan eventually decided to back the Zhelyazkov government. Their key demand for supporting the coalition, which included GERB, BSP, and TISP, was to dismantle what they termed the “Peevski model” and remove his influence from the structures of power. However, this cooperation was fraught from the outset and ultimately collapsed when DPS-Dogan withdrew their support in the spring, citing the failed attempts of their activists to reclaim the Boyana residence as the official reason.

In recent months, the tide has been turning in favor of Peevski. Increasing numbers of DPS-Dogan activists have shifted their allegiance to DPS-New Beginning. Most notably, last week the regional authorities sealed off the headquarters of Dogan’s faction in the center of Sofia.