Greek PM Linked to 'Blue Skies' Agency Accused of Disinformation and Illegal Party Funding

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Greek PM Linked to 'Blue Skies' Agency Accused of Disinformation and Illegal Party Funding

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been linked to the communications agency “Blue Skies,” which has been accused of spreading disinformation and smearing political opponents, BGNES reported, quoting Greek media. The agency is reportedly run by several current and former party officials closely tied to Mitsotakis and the ruling New Democracy party.

An investigation uncovered that “Blue Skies,” also known as the “Truth Group” (Omada Alitheias), plays a central role in online propaganda supporting the government. The group is active on YouTube and various social media platforms, where its videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views. Employees of the agency, some of whom are believed to be former New Democracy staff, are alleged to conduct trolling and defamation campaigns against critics, including the families of victims of the Tempe train disaster - a tragedy whose alleged cover-up has sparked national outrage.

A further troubling element is the alleged illegal financing of New Democracy through Blue Skies. This reportedly dates back to 2016, when the party was struggling financially and Mitsotakis had just become its leader. In April, investigative newspaper Documento revealed that many individuals working for Blue Skies before the 2019 elections later secured important positions within Mitsotakis’s government. According to the report, at least half of Blue Skies’ workforce of 57 employees received payments from New Democracy during the lead-up to the elections.

Blue Skies operates as a subsidiary of V+O, a parent company whose founders are also linked to New Democracy. V+O is suspected of benefiting from public contracts awarded by local governments controlled by the conservative party, which could have helped finance Blue Skies indirectly.

On May 5, Syriza MEP and European Parliament Constitutional Affairs Committee coordinator Nikolas Farantouris formally requested that the European Commission investigate potential misuse of European funds. These funds, managed by the Hellenic Environment and Climate Change Agency (NECCA), under the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy, are alleged to have been funneled, at least in part, to V+O.

The main opposition parties have called for clear answers and the initiation of a national judicial inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, the government denies any formal ties to Blue Skies. This scandal, often referred to as the “Truth Group” affair, adds to a series of controversies linked to Mitsotakis and New Democracy, including the “Predatorgate” illegal wiretapping scandal and accusations of covering up the Tempe train crash. Mitsotakis’s administration has been in power since 2019.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Blue Skies, Greek, mitsotakis

Related Articles:

Over 11,000 Evacuate Santorini as Strong Earthquakes Persist

Seismic activity near Santorini remains intense, with more than 6,400 earthquakes recorded in the past ten days

World » Southeast Europe | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:45

Bulgarians Caught in Santorini Quakes as Hundreds Evacuate

Seismic activity on the Greek island of Santorini has continued for a fourth consecutive day

Society » Environment | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:26

Bulgaria and Greece See Reciprocal Holiday Tourism Surge This Season

Greek tourists are showing significant interest in spending the holiday season in Bulgaria this year

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:43

Greece Adapts Underground Bunkers for Civil Defense Against Potential Nuclear Threat

Greek authorities have recently intensified efforts to prepare for potential threats in the wake of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine

World » Southeast Europe | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:09

Greek Researchers Join Bulgarian Expedition to Antarctica, Thanking Their Hosts

Greek scientists have expressed their gratitude to Bulgaria for including them in an upcoming expedition to Antarctica

Society | October 7, 2024, Monday // 13:36

Six Bulgarians Rescued from Sinking Ship Near Lefkada

Six Bulgarians were rescued from a sinking vessel near Lefkada by a ship that responded to a distress call

Society » Incidents | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Calin Georgescu Announces Retirement from Romanian Politics

Calin Georgescu, a Romanian politician known for his pro-Russian views and strong opposition to NATO

World » Southeast Europe | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

Kaja Kallas Calls on North Macedonia to Advance EU Talks While Bulgaria’s Role Remains Crucial

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has urged North Macedonia to advance the necessary steps to begin EU membership negotiations

World » Southeast Europe | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 10:54

First Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in North Macedonia: Authorities Respond Swiftly

North Macedonia has reported its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox

World » Southeast Europe | May 23, 2025, Friday // 08:12

Strong Earthquake Strikes Greece, Causes Structural Damage but No Casualties

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Crete, Greece

World » Southeast Europe | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Romania's Simion Demands Election Annulment Over Alleged French and Moldovan Interference

Romanian nationalist politician George Simion, who lost the second round of Romania’s presidential election, announced his intention to challenge the result in the Constitutional Court

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria