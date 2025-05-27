Water Outage Hits Lozen and Surrounding Areas Today

May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Water Outage Hits Lozen and Surrounding Areas Today

A malfunction in the street water supply system near the Lozen Residential Park has led to a 12-hour suspension of water service today, running from 09:30 to 21:30, according to the company’s announcement.

As a result, water will be cut off in several areas. In Lozen village, the outage will impact the area between Kajgana Street, St. St. Kiril and Metodiy Street, Yanko Panayotov Street, Edelweiss Street, Buzluudzha Street, Saedinenie Street, Akatsiya Street, and Kasi Dol Street. The Azmatsite district will also be without water, specifically the area bounded by Akatsiya Street, Chaushitsa Street, Liliya Street, and Saedinenie Street. The disruption extends to Lozen village’s Saedinenie Street from the first rise of the Trakia Motorway, including the guardhouse and the group of pavilions on the Trakia Motorway, and Stopanski Dvor.

The outage covers Lozen’s Abraham Lincoln Elementary School on Orlova Krusha Street, along with the Lozen Residential Park. Additionally, residents in the area between Preslav Street, Proletna Street, Rakita Street, Vasil Levski Street, Progono Street, Izgrev Street, Sv. Spas Street, Mogila Street, Temenuga Street, and Saedinenie Street in Lozen will also be affected.

Further areas in Lozen impacted include those between Preslav Street, Krushite Street, Starata Cheshma Street, Markovi Livadi Street, Krushite Street, and Svetlina Street, as well as the zone between Divano Street, Hristo Botev Street, Varovita Street, Sergin Serdarski Street, and Saedinenie Street, and Saedinenie Street from Liliya Street to the Trakia Motorway.

In the German area, water supply will be halted on Manastirska Vodenitsa Street and at the "Wurt" firm’s location on Manastirska Vodenitsa Street.

The repair work is being carried out to improve the future management of the water supply network and to minimize the chances of similar disruptions going forward.

Customers impacted by the water stoppage can get more information from the Call Center of "Sofiyska Voda" AD by calling 0800 121 21. Updates on ongoing field activities are also available in real time through the company’s Virtual Information Center.

"Sofiyska Voda" AD apologizes in advance for any temporary inconvenience. Those wishing to receive direct updates about water supply interruptions can sign up for notifications on the company’s website (www.sofiyskavoda.bg) and receive alerts via email or through the free SMS notification service.

sofia, water, Lozen

