Calin Georgescu Announces Retirement from Romanian Politics

Calin Georgescu, a Romanian politician known for his pro-Russian views and strong opposition to NATO, has declared his withdrawal from politics. In a video message released on May 26, Georgescu explained that this was a personal decision, driven by a desire to step back and focus more on his family and personal life. He said he would now become simply an “observer of public and social life.”

Georgescu, who had previously run for president in November 2024, emerged as the frontrunner in the first round with 22.9% of the vote. However, Romania's Constitutional Court later invalidated the election results due to credible evidence of Russian interference that had favored his campaign. As a result, he was barred from participating in the rerun election this May, facing multiple criminal charges related to suspected promotion of fascist ideologies and public support for Ion Antonescu, Romania's leader during World War II who was responsible for the Holocaust in the country.

In his address, Georgescu described the conclusion of the presidential race as the end of “this stage of the sovereignist movement” and insisted that he had no plans to join any political party or run for public office again.

After he was disqualified from the new election, George Simion, a far-right Eurosceptic, stepped in as the main nationalist contender. Ultimately, Simion lost in the May 18 runoff to the pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan.

Georgescu’s message also reflected on the broader political climate, remarking that “the world is weary of conflict, war, haste, violence, and political excess.” He argued that political squabbles often distract from issues that truly matter to society and push aside those in professions crucial to the country’s well-being.

The former candidate also thanked his supporters, acknowledging that they had been “harassed, humiliated, and marginalized,” and he offered thanks to his political opponents as well. His unexpected rise to prominence in the weeks before the November election was widely linked to suspected Russian interference and a hybrid campaign on TikTok, which fueled his sudden surge in popularity.

Throughout his campaign, Georgescu had called for ending Romania’s support for Ukraine and even floated the idea that Bucharest might join in a post-war partition of the country. These remarks drew sharp criticism from Kyiv and contributed to the controversies surrounding his candidacy.