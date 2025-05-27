Calin Georgescu Announces Retirement from Romanian Politics

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Calin Georgescu Announces Retirement from Romanian Politics

Calin Georgescu, a Romanian politician known for his pro-Russian views and strong opposition to NATO, has declared his withdrawal from politics. In a video message released on May 26, Georgescu explained that this was a personal decision, driven by a desire to step back and focus more on his family and personal life. He said he would now become simply an “observer of public and social life.

Georgescu, who had previously run for president in November 2024, emerged as the frontrunner in the first round with 22.9% of the vote. However, Romania's Constitutional Court later invalidated the election results due to credible evidence of Russian interference that had favored his campaign. As a result, he was barred from participating in the rerun election this May, facing multiple criminal charges related to suspected promotion of fascist ideologies and public support for Ion Antonescu, Romania's leader during World War II who was responsible for the Holocaust in the country.

In his address, Georgescu described the conclusion of the presidential race as the end of “this stage of the sovereignist movement” and insisted that he had no plans to join any political party or run for public office again.

After he was disqualified from the new election, George Simion, a far-right Eurosceptic, stepped in as the main nationalist contender. Ultimately, Simion lost in the May 18 runoff to the pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan.

Georgescu’s message also reflected on the broader political climate, remarking that “the world is weary of conflict, war, haste, violence, and political excess.” He argued that political squabbles often distract from issues that truly matter to society and push aside those in professions crucial to the country’s well-being.

The former candidate also thanked his supporters, acknowledging that they had been “harassed, humiliated, and marginalized,” and he offered thanks to his political opponents as well. His unexpected rise to prominence in the weeks before the November election was widely linked to suspected Russian interference and a hybrid campaign on TikTok, which fueled his sudden surge in popularity.

Throughout his campaign, Georgescu had called for ending Romania’s support for Ukraine and even floated the idea that Bucharest might join in a post-war partition of the country. These remarks drew sharp criticism from Kyiv and contributed to the controversies surrounding his candidacy.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romanian, Georgescu, politics, Russian

Related Articles:

Christo Grozev: Russian Intelligence Targets Bulgaria’s Western Alignment

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, stated that the Russian secret services are focused on sowing instability and undermining the civilizational choices of Bulgaria and other nations

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 10:07

Fact Check: False Claims About Ukrainian Translator Fleeing to Bulgaria During Istanbul Peace Talks

A widely circulated claim, originating on websites like turkey.news-pravda.com and echoed by other Russian-leaning outlets, asserts that "Oleg Golovko", a translator for a Ukrainian delegation, fled to Bulgaria during peace talks in Istanbul

Novinite Insider | May 26, 2025, Monday // 19:05

Behind the Cross: Pro-Kremlin Religious Platform Targets Bulgarian Schools and Society

A network linked to the Russian Orthodox Church has quietly established itself in Bulgaria, pushing narratives aligned with Moscow under the guise of religious commentary

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 16:09

Dozens of Bulgarian Schools Linked to Pro-Russian Influence

Dozens of schools across Bulgaria have had ties to pro-Russian organizations or have taken part in initiatives supported by Russian institutions

Society » Education | May 23, 2025, Friday // 10:18

'Russophobic Campaign' or Legit Concern for Our Schools? Bulgaria's Russian Language Debate Heats Up

Elisaveta Belobradova, a member of parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), released the full content of her written inquiry to the Ministry of Education and Science (MES)

Politics | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Leak Uncovers Russian Propaganda Funding Networks in Bulgaria

A significant leak has exposed details about who is receiving payments for Russian propaganda activities in Bulgaria

Business | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 13:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greek PM Linked to 'Blue Skies' Agency Accused of Disinformation and Illegal Party Funding

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been linked to the communications agency “Blue Skies,” which has been accused of spreading disinformation and smearing political opponents

World » Southeast Europe | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 13:11

Kaja Kallas Calls on North Macedonia to Advance EU Talks While Bulgaria’s Role Remains Crucial

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has urged North Macedonia to advance the necessary steps to begin EU membership negotiations

World » Southeast Europe | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 10:54

First Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in North Macedonia: Authorities Respond Swiftly

North Macedonia has reported its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox

World » Southeast Europe | May 23, 2025, Friday // 08:12

Strong Earthquake Strikes Greece, Causes Structural Damage but No Casualties

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Crete, Greece

World » Southeast Europe | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Romania's Simion Demands Election Annulment Over Alleged French and Moldovan Interference

Romanian nationalist politician George Simion, who lost the second round of Romania’s presidential election, announced his intention to challenge the result in the Constitutional Court

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria